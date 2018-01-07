Roger Waters, Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel sign open letter in support of Lorde’s Israel concert cancelation

Lorde’s decision to cancel a concert in Israel may have drawn the ire of Roseanne Barr, but she’s found support from numerous other members of the music, film, and literary community.

In an open letter published in the Guardian, more than 100 prominent musicians (Roger Waters, Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel, Kathleen Hanna), actors (Mark Ruffalo, John Cusack), and writers (Angela Davis, David Edgar) lauded Lorde’s decision.

The letter also addresses criticism received by Lorde from a rabbi named Shmuley Boteach, who took out a full page ad in the Washington Post to brand the musician as a “bigot.” “[Boteach] has nothing to teach artists about human rights. We deplore the bullying tactics being used to defend injustice against Palestinians and to suppress an artist’s freedom of conscience,” the letter reads, adding, “We support Lorde’s right to take a stand.”

Last month, Lorde scrapped a June 5th perform in Tel Aviv, bowing to calls for a cultural boycott of Israel over the country’s treatment of Palestine. In a statement explaining the cancelation, Lorde wrote, “I’ve received an overwhelming number of messages and letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show.”

“I pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and I had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinion before deciding to book a show in Tel Aviv, but I’m not too proud to admit I didn’t make the right call on this one,” she added.