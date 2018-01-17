Royal Blood perform “I Only Lie When I Love You” on Corden: Watch

Royal Blood have simply not slowed down since releasing How Did We Get So Dark? last summer. Tours with Queens of the Stone Age and Guns N’ Roses, festival appearances at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands, and appearances all over late night kept the UK duo more than busy in 2017. Rather then take a break in the new year, however, the band is right back at it with yet another appearance on James Corden.

They performed the Dark? cut “I Only Lie When I Love You”, once more tearing up the Late Late Show stage with their low-end heavy blues rock. Check out a replay of the performance above.

Royal Blood will continue to support their new LP with another round of North American tour dates come this summer. They’re set for Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival and Boston Calling, as well, and the rest of their itinerary can be found here. You can grab tickets via Stubhub.