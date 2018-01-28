Run the Jewels light up Austin City Limits: Watch

Photo by Scott Newton for ACL
Run the Jewels appeared on the latest episode of Austin City Limits airing on PBS on Saturday night. El-P and Killer Mike delivered a 14 -song set pulling from their three studio albums, including last year’s RTJ3. “We’re gonna light this shit on fire like Willie Nelson would light a joint,” proclaimed Killer Mike before the duo launched into “Talk to Me”. Replay the full performance and see the full setlist below.
Setlist:
Talk to Me
Legend Has It
Blockbuster Night Part 1
Oh My Darling Don’T Cry
36” Chain
Stay Gold
Don’t Get Captured
Nobody Speak
Close Your Eyes (And Count To Fuck)
Report To The Shareholders / Kill Your Masters
Thursday In The Danger Room
2100 (with Boots)
Down (with Joi)