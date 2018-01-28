Run the Jewels light up Austin City Limits: Watch

Photo by Scott Newton for ACL

Run the Jewels appeared on the latest episode of Austin City Limits airing on PBS on Saturday night. El-P and Killer Mike delivered a 14 -song set pulling from their three studio albums, including last year’s RTJ3. “We’re gonna light this shit on fire like Willie Nelson would light a joint,” proclaimed Killer Mike before the duo launched into “Talk to Me”. Replay the full performance and see the full setlist below.

Setlist:

Talk to Me

Legend Has It

Blockbuster Night Part 1

Oh My Darling Don’T Cry

36” Chain

Stay Gold

Don’t Get Captured

Nobody Speak

Close Your Eyes (And Count To Fuck)

Report To The Shareholders / Kill Your Masters

Thursday In The Danger Room

2100 (with Boots)

Down (with Joi)