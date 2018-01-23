Ryan Reynolds to adapt the board game Clue with Deadpool screenwriters

Photo by Heather Kaplan

It was 20th Century Fox, in the board room, with the pen. Ryan Reynolds has inked a three-year first look deal between the studio and his own Maximum Effort production company, and the first film has already been revealed.

Reynolds will star in and produce an adaptation of the classic board game Clue. And before cult movie fans get too up in arms, no, this won’t be a remake of the under appreciated 1985 movie starring Tim Curry and Christopher Lloyd. Instead, it will be a brand new take from Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are in talks for the project according to Deadline.

Maximum Effort, which gets its name from a Deadpool catchphrase, will lead the project with Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures, which gets its name from Transformers. So this should be fun.

With Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox’s feature assets, it’s not quite clear how Reynolds’ deal with the latter studio will play out. Don’t be surprised if you see the Magic Kingdom tagged in front of Clue when it arrives in theaters, though.