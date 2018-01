Photo by Amanda Koellner

(Sandy) Alex G gave us one of the best albums of 2017 with Rocket. Now, following tour dates with Fleet Foxes, an onstage collaboration with Frank Ocean, and a feature on the latest Porches album, the indie rocker is back today with a new song.

Titled “Fay”, its a cooing, lo-fi ballad done with the delicacy and charm that we’ve come to expect from (Sandy) Alex G.¬†Hear it below.