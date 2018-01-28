Scott Baio accused of sexual assault by Charles in Charge castmember Nicole Eggert

Actor Scott Baio has joined the neverending list of men who’ve been accused of sexual misconduct.

Nicole Eggert, who starred alongside Baio on the 80’s television sitcom Charles in Charge, claims Baio repeatedly molested her when she was 14 until she was 17, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep,” Eggert tweeted Saturday in response to another user commenting on Baio’s support for Donald Trump.

Eggert and Baio briefly dated in the 1980s and Eggert has previously stated that she lost her virginity to Baio at the age of 17. However, according to Eggert, Baio began molesting her when she was 14.

Baio responded to the allegations on Facebook Live, because “no one can edit me…. This is the truth.” He disputed Eggert’s claims, saying he previously accused him in 2012. At the time, Baio said he chose not to respond. However, Baio said last year he sent letters to Eggert and Charles in Charge co-star Alexander Polinsky, who he claims “decided to team up against” him, telling them both to go to the police if they had legitimate claims.

“I don’t know what else to put out there,” Baio said. “She’s my best friend in the world, then all of a sudden I’m the bogeyman. The problem with almost all he said/she said cases is they’re he said/she said. Now, go prove it or disprove it…the real problem with this is people with legitimate claims aren’t taken seriously, and that’s too bad.”

Meanwhile, Baio’s wife, Renee Baio, tweeted that her husband’s legal team has sent a cease and desist letter to Eggert.

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

A molested child is irrelevent? That is what u r saying? — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

I was 14,15,16 and 17 — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

Sorry but it started when I was 14 — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

Stop weirdo. What is ur explanation for him fingering me at age 14? — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

It started when I was 14. Wasn’t a one time deal. — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018