Shaky Knees reveals 2018 lineup: Jack White, QOTSA, The National, and David Byrne

Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival has revealed its 2018 lineup. Now in its sixth year, the three-day event goes down May 4th-6th at Central Park.

The impressive lineup is headlined by Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age, and The National. Other notable acts include David Byrne, Tenacious D, Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, The Distillers (their first confirmed performance in 12 years!), Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz, Franz Ferdinand, Jimmy Eat World, Japandroids, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Parquet Courts, and Waxahatchee.

Also playing are Vance Joy, Cake, Matt & Kim, The Black Angels, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Alvvays, Greta Van Fleet, The Menzingers, Andrew W.K., Ezra Furman, Torres, Bully, Charly Bliss, Mikky Ekko, Chicano Batman, BRONCHO, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, Rival Sons, Mt. Joy, Frankie Rose, and more.

General admission and VIP passes will go on sale January 9th at 10:00 a.m. EST. Get more details here.