Sigur Rós providing music for Jonas Åkerlund’s black metal movie with Sky Ferreira

Sky Ferreira, who recently popped up in one of Twin Peaks‘ weirdest episodes, is again flexing her acting chops in Jonas Åkerlund’s upcoming Lords of Chaos. Last night, Åkerlund shared its first poster, which revealed that Icelandic ambient purveyors Sigur Rós have provided music for the film.

With Lords of Chaos, Åkerlund, whose previous work includes 2002’s Spun and music videos for the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Rammstein, will reportedly tell the story of Norwegian black metal band Mayhem and, presumably, the murder of guitarist Øystein Aarseth by Burzum guitarist Varg Vikernes. It’s based on Michael Moynihan and Didrik Søderlind’s 1998 book of the same name. Ferreira will star alongside Rory Culkin, Emory Cohen, and Jack Kilmer.

Sigur Rós piqued ears last week after providing music for the Black Mirror episode “Hang the DJ”. Ferreira recently performed alongside John Cale as part of The Velvet Underground and Nico‘s 50th anniversary celebration.