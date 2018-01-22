Slayer announce farewell world tour

Metal icons Slayer are set to thrash for the last time this year, as they’ve announced plans for a farewell world tour.

In a video posted to their social sites, the band promises “to make its exit with one final world tour.” The clip ends with a message telling fans to expect North American dates for the farewell trek soon. Check it out below.

Slayer have been at the forefront of the thrash metal genre since forming in 1981, earning a place in history as one of the “Big Four” alongside Metallica, Megadeth, and Anthrax. They’ve been rocking hard ever since, even continuing on after the 2013 death of their founding guitarist Jeff Hanneman. (Gary Holt stepped into Hanneman’s role following his passing.) Their last album, Repentless, was released in 2015, and last summer they toured the US with Lamb of God and Behemoth.

Get a glimpse of what a Slayer live show is like by watching their appearance on Fallon from this past July: