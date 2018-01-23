Slayer reveal North American dates for their farewell tour

Photo by ​Gene Ambo

Slayer are set to thrash the world one final time on their recently announced farewell tour. Today, the metal icons have revealed the first North American dates of the goodbye trek.

The initial 26-date itinerary is set for May through June. Stops include San Diego, Vancouver, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Houston. Noticeably absent are venues in major markets like Boston and New York, though there are “nearby” shows in Uncasville, Connecticut and Holmdel, New Jersey.

As previously revealed, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Behemoth, and Testament will open for Slayer on the tour, though Anthrax will only appear on select dates. Public on-sale for tickets begins Friday, January 26th at 10 AM local time. A limited number of onstage, meet and greet, and merchandise packages will be available, and you can find all the info at Slayer’s website.

Peep the complete schedule below. You can also grab tickets here.

Slayer 2018 Farewell Tour Dates:

05/10 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center *

05/11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

05/13 – Sacrament, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo #

05/16 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum #

05/17 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre #

05/19 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four *

05/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Centre *

05/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place *

05/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

05/27 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre #

05/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

05/30 – Montreal, QB @ Place Bell *

06/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun #

06/02 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Banks Arts Center #

06/04 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena *

06/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

06/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

06/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion #

06/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live #

06/12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ VUHL Amphitheatre #

06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

06/15 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheatre #

06/17 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center #

06/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory #

06/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheatre #

* = w/ Lamb Of God, Behemoth, and Testament

# = w/ Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Behemoth, and Testament