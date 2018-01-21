SNL’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air parody is the reboot that we actually need: Watch

Considering The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air premiered 27 years ago, a spoofing of the show’s theme song may not seem especially timely or particularly funny. But wait until you see what SNL aired tonight. Starring Chris Redd as Will Smith, the hysterical parody imagines an entirely different set of events transpiring after a couple of guys, who were up to no good, started making trouble in his neighborhood. Will makes his way to Bel-Air, only to be followed by the group of thugs (led by Method Man). Kenan Thompson co-stars as Uncle Phil, Leslie Jones is Will’s mother, and Jessica Chastain — who hosted tonight’s episode — plays a FBI agent who comes to his aid. Shit gets nuts. And it’s easily one of the best sketches SNL has aired this season.