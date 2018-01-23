Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

St. Vincent covers Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl”: Watch

While warming up for a show on her MASSEDUCTION tour

by
on January 23, 2018, 1:00pm
0 comments

St. Vincent is currently amidst her MASSEDUCTION tour, one of the most anticipated of the year. While backstage prepping for one of her shows recently, Annie Clark unfurled a cover of Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl”, off their 2005 album, The Woods.

(Read: Live Act of 2017 St. Vincent Defies Expectations)

“Such a great song,” Clark wrote in the caption of the Instagram video of the cover. Hers was a faithful take on the original, soft and acoustic. Watch it down below.

Pre-show Sleater-Kinney warm up. Such a great song! @carrie_rachel

A post shared by St. Vincent (@st_vincent) on

In the lead-up to MASSEDUCTION’s release, both Clark and Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein teamed up for a series of unusual interviews. Clark also appeared on Portlandia alongside Brownstein a number of times.

In related news, Brownstein’s memoir, Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl, will soon be adapted by Hulu. Sleater-Kinney are “very slowly” working on a new record, the follow-up to the 2015 comeback album, No Cities to Love.

Previous Story
Britney Spears announces Piece of Me 2018 summer tour
Next Story
Alice Glass shares chaotic new song “CEASE AND DESIST” and video: Watch
No comments