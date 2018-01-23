St. Vincent covers Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl”: Watch

St. Vincent is currently amidst her MASSEDUCTION tour, one of the most anticipated of the year. While backstage prepping for one of her shows recently, Annie Clark unfurled a cover of Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl”, off their 2005 album, The Woods.

“Such a great song,” Clark wrote in the caption of the Instagram video of the cover. Hers was a faithful take on the original, soft and acoustic. Watch it down below.

In the lead-up to MASSEDUCTION’s release, both Clark and Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein teamed up for a series of unusual interviews. Clark also appeared on Portlandia alongside Brownstein a number of times.

In related news, Brownstein’s memoir, Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl, will soon be adapted by Hulu. Sleater-Kinney are “very slowly” working on a new record, the follow-up to the 2015 comeback album, No Cities to Love.