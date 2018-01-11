St. Vincent is bringing her aunt and uncle on tour

St. Vincent will be making her upcoming Fear the Future tour dates a special family affair. The indie rocker, the Best Live Act of 2017, has invited her aunt and uncle, jazz duo Tuck & Patti, to join 12 of her upcoming US shows this month.
“I am thrilled to announce that Tuck and Patti, will be joining the ‘Fear the Future’ tour!” Annie Clark wrote on Instagram. “Tuck and Patti are an acclaimed duo who have been touching people’s hearts worldwide for three decades. They are also responsible for my earliest touring experiences. Why? Because they are my Aunt and Uncle. Cue up, Sister Sledge and Jade’s, ‘We Are Family!'”
(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2017)
Comprised of Tuck Andress and Patti Cathcart Andress, the two-piece has been releasing albums since 1988. While on tour, Tuck & Patti enlisted a young Clark to road manage them, and then later brought her on as an opening act. Recently, the duo contributed to Clark’s new St. Vincent album, the excellent Masseduction.
Check out the dates below, and grab your tickets here.
St. Vincent 2018 Tour Dates:
01/12 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #
01/13 – Omaha, NE @ Kiewit Concert Hall at Holland Performing Arts Center #
01/15 – Denver, CO @ Filmmore Auditorium #
01/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre #
01/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre #
01/20 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium #
01/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium #
01/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #
01/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #
01/27 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory #
02/15 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
02/16 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
02/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
02/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
02/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
02/22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
02/23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
02/24 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
02/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
03/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
03/02 – Richmond, VA @ The National
03/03 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa
03/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/25-27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/03 – London, UK @ Victoria Park (All Points East) *
07/05-07 – Trencin, SL @ Phodoa Festival
# = w/ Tuck & Patti
* = w/ Nick Cage & the Bad Seeds, Patti Smith, Courtney Barnett, and more
