St. Vincent is bringing her aunt and uncle on tour

St. Vincent will be making her upcoming Fear the Future tour dates a special family affair. The indie rocker, the Best Live Act of 2017, has invited her aunt and uncle, jazz duo Tuck & Patti, to join 12 of her upcoming US shows this month.

“I am thrilled to announce that Tuck and Patti, will be joining the ‘Fear the Future’ tour!” Annie Clark wrote on Instagram. “Tuck and Patti are an acclaimed duo who have been touching people’s hearts worldwide for three decades. They are also responsible for my earliest touring experiences. Why? Because they are my Aunt and Uncle. Cue up, Sister Sledge and Jade’s, ‘We Are Family!'”

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2017)

Comprised of Tuck Andress and Patti Cathcart Andress, the two-piece has been releasing albums since 1988. While on tour, Tuck & Patti enlisted a young Clark to road manage them, and then later brought her on as an opening act. Recently, the duo contributed to Clark’s new St. Vincent album, the excellent Masseduction.

Check out the dates below, and grab your tickets here.

St. Vincent 2018 Tour Dates:

01/12 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #

01/13 – Omaha, NE @ Kiewit Concert Hall at Holland Performing Arts Center #

01/15 – Denver, CO @ Filmmore Auditorium #

01/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre #

01/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre #

01/20 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium #

01/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium #

01/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

01/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

01/27 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory #

02/15 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

02/16 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

02/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

02/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

02/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

02/22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

02/23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

02/24 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

02/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

03/02 – Richmond, VA @ The National

03/03 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

03/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/25-27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/03 – London, UK @ Victoria Park (All Points East) *

07/05-07 – Trencin, SL @ Phodoa Festival

# = w/ Tuck & Patti

* = w/ Nick Cage & the Bad Seeds, Patti Smith, Courtney Barnett, and more