St. Vincent performs acoustic MASSEDUCTION songs for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

St. Vincent earned our Live Act of the Year honors thanks to her stunning “Fear the Future” tour, a show that finds her alone with an electric guitar supported by nothing but a backing track. For her appearance on NPR’s acclaimed Tiny Desk Concert series, Annie Clark stripped her performance back even further, standing behind the titular table with only a checkered suit and an acoustic guitar.

(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2018)

For the performance, she delivered three tracks from her phenomenal MASSEDUCTION: “Los Ageless”, “Slow Disco”, and one of the best songs of 2017, “New York”. Stripped to their barest without the massive production of the album or live shows, the songs reveal their true lyrical charms, insightful and dark as they are. Check out the video up above.

For the next leg of her “Fear the Future” tour, St. Vincent will be joined by her jazz-playing aunt and uncle, Tuck & Patti. She’s also set to appear at Coachella, Hangout Music Festival, Boston Calling, and a few other festivals, so check out her full itinerary here.