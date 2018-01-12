Starz announces a John Wick TV series with original director, screenwriter at the helm

Lock up your dogs because the bloody, ultra-stylish world of John Wick is coming to TV. Now that Lionsgate fully owns Starz, the studio behind Keanu Reeves’ breakout action franchise is developing an ongoing drama series set against the Continental Hotel, a pivotal location in the John Wick universe where assassins can find both communion and refuge. This news comes just months after news broke regarding a possible, female-centric spin-off for the franchise was announced.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Starz announced the news on Friday at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. “This series is truly unlike anything else on TV,” Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said. “The Continental promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise as well as introducing some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world.”

Though he’s confirmed as an executive producer, Reeves won’t take the lead in the potential series. Instead, THR reports that he’ll “make an appearance” but won’t star “as the project exists side by side with the feature universe.”

Joining him as executive producers are franchise director Chad Stahelski, screenwriter Derek Kolstad, and the original’s co-director, David Leitch. Chris Collins, a veteran of Sons of Anarchy and The Wire, will pen the pilot and serve as showrunner should the series come to fruition.

And, should it come to fruition, they damn well better secure Lance Reddick and Ian McShane for this thing. It might not be John Wick without Reeves, but it won’t be the Continental without them.