State of the Empire Episode 44: Desperately Seeking Solo

To keep tabs on the ever-growing pop culture zeitgeist that is Star Wars, we bring you State of the Empire. Led by Art Director Cap Blackard, the series speculates on the future of the franchise and looks for news in Alderaan places.



The young Han Solo film allegedly comes out on May 25th, but we haven’t seen so much as a ship! Well… not officially anyway. Unofficially, the first of the leaks are here: LEGO playsets! We explore the new characters and potential plot points spinning out of Solo’s storied past, one minifig at a time. There’s a new look for the Falcon, a surprising, legendary Star Wars planet in the mix, races from Clone Wars, and myriad more intriguing nuances.

Join Cap, Matt, and Doug as we discuss peculiar patents headed to a theme park near you, Star Wars comic successes and fails, the best Vader books, and try and figure out just what Deadpool has to do with Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Star Wars Media:

— Purge by Haden Blackman

— The Revenge of the Sith novelization by Matthew Stover

— Dark Lord: The Rise of Darth Vader by James Luceno

— Charles Soule’s Darth Vader comics: Volume 1 | Volume 2

— Rogue One – The IDW Graphic Novel Adapation

— Forces of Destiny anthology comic collection

— Forces of Destiny – just the Leia issue

