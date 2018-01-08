Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers announce co-headlining US tour

Steely Dan photo by Philip Cosores

This spring, Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers are teaming up for a US tour. The two rock acts are scheduled to hit the road together beginning May 10th in Charlotte. Over the course of the next two months, they’ll play 37 dates across the country. Grab tickets here.

These new tour dates follow the death of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker last September. Since his passing, lead singer Donald Fagen and Becker’s estate have been locked in a legal dispute over ownership of the band’s name and music. Fagen has pointed to 1972 Buy/Sell Agreement which stipulates that, upon Becker’s death, Fagen assumed all ownership rights. Becker’s estate, however, contends that the contract was no longer in effect.

The Doobie Brothers’ last release was 2014’s Southbound, which featured collaborations with Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band, and Braid Paisley.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers 2018 Tour Dates:

05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

05/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

05/14 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

05/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheater

05/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/24 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

05/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

05/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

06/01 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/05 – Seattle, WA @ Keyarena

06/07 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

06/09 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre

06/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

06/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/16 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

06/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

06/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

06/26 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/03 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

07/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/07 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/11 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/14 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts