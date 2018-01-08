Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers announce co-headlining US tour

Steely Dan photo by Philip Cosores
This spring, Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers are teaming up for a US tour. The two rock acts are scheduled to hit the road together beginning May 10th in Charlotte. Over the course of the next two months, they’ll play 37 dates across the country. Grab tickets here.
These new tour dates follow the death of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker last September. Since his passing, lead singer Donald Fagen and Becker’s estate have been locked in a legal dispute over ownership of the band’s name and music. Fagen has pointed to 1972 Buy/Sell Agreement which stipulates that, upon Becker’s death, Fagen assumed all ownership rights. Becker’s estate, however, contends that the contract was no longer in effect.
The Doobie Brothers’ last release was 2014’s Southbound, which featured collaborations with Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band, and Braid Paisley.
Consult the full itinerary below.
Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers 2018 Tour Dates:
05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
05/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
05/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
05/14 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
05/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheater
05/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
05/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/24 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
05/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre
05/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
06/01 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/05 – Seattle, WA @ Keyarena
06/07 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
06/09 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre
06/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
06/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/16 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
06/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
06/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
06/26 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/03 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
07/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/07 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/11 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/14 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts