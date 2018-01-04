Stephen King to release new novel, The Outsider, in May

Stephen King has announced the release of his latest book. Entitled The Outsider, it’s scheduled to hit stores on May 22nd. Similar to other recent tomes including Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch, The Outsider looks to be of the crime novel variety. In this case, the 576-page story is about the disappearance of an 11-year-old boy and a popular Little League baseball coach accused of his murder.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

“An eleven-year-old boy’s violated corpse is found in a town park. Eyewitnesses and fingerprints point unmistakably to one of Flint City’s most popular citizens. He is Terry Maitland, Little League coach, English teacher, husband, and father of two girls. Detective Ralph Anderson, whose son Maitland once coached, orders a quick and very public arrest. Maitland has an alibi, but Anderson and the district attorney soon add DNA evidence to go with the fingerprints and witnesses. Their case seems ironclad.

As the investigation expands and horrifying answers begin to emerge, King’s propulsive story kicks into high gear, generating strong tension and almost unbearable suspense. Terry Maitland seems like a nice guy, but is he wearing another face?.”

Pre-orders are now ongoing:

You can be sure our Stephen King podcast, The Losers’ Club, will be all over The Outsider upon its publication. In the meantime, catch up on past episodes here.