Stephen Colbert parodies the Trump White House (as best he can) in trailer for Our Cartoon President: Watch

One of the ways Stephen Colbert has tried to lessen the blow of the harsh reality that we have an incompetent, potentially mentally unfit orange pile of lard as president was to introduce an animated version of Trump on The Late Show. As the insanity of our every day politics continues to get nuttier, the caricature can no longer be contained just to late night, so he’s coming to Showtime in a new series called Our Cartoon President.

The 10-episode parody follows “the tru-ish misadventures of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and his advisors and family members.” An executive producer on the show, Colbert told Variety it’s not about keeping up with the ever-more ridiculous news rolling out of the White House, but rather focuses on “the interpersonal relationships of the people you don’t get to see.”

“I think Michael Wolff must have stolen all 10 of our episodes to write Fire and Fury,” Colbert joked, “because there is nothing in that book that isn’t in our show.”

As such, Our Cartoon President will feature animated versions of the cast of characters we’re used to seeing packing our news cycle, like Senator Ted Cruz; Attorney General Jeff Sessions; Ivanka Trump; and Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, whom EP/showrunner R.J. Fried called the show’s “Beavis and Butthead.” People like Omarosa Manigault and Steven Bannon who are no longer in Trump’s inner circle won’t be involved, though Colbert mentioned Manigault “definitely would have” if she hadn’t left the White House last month.

Already being billed as “the highest rating show of all time,” you can check out the first trailer for Our Cartoon President above. We’ll have to wait to see if the POTUS himself will tune in and help those ratings while he’s gnashing on his nightly cheeseburgers when the show premieres February 11th at 8:00 PM EST. Eager viewers can get an early glimpse when previews launch across platforms on January 28th.