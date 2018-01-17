Stephen King’s original typed manuscripts destroyed in Bangor bookstore flooding

Fans of Stephen King will wince at this story: Several of the author’s original typed manuscripts, first editions, and limited-edition books were lost in a recent flooding that damaged the basement of a local book seller in Bangor, Maine.

As the Bangor Daily News reports, a burst pipe recently affected the basements of several businesses in the downtown Bangor area, among them being Gerard Winters and Son, who lost 2,000 books, amounting to 90% of the store’s inventory.

Though the damage is currently being assessed by insurance adjusters, it’s been confirmed that King’s original manuscripts for Dolan’s Cadillac, Maximum Overdrive, and The Eyes of the Dragon were destroyed in the flooding.

Sadly, the store only recently moved to Bangor, back in 2006, in an effort to be closer to King. For over two decades, the owners built up their King collection, which had ranged from international copies to original letters.

The good news is that help is on the way, and from King himself, who told the paper he’s “horrified.” “As a book lover, my heart goes out to him,” he says. “I will eventually reach out and see if I can help in any way.”

Hey, maybe he'll donate manuscripts for Duma Key or Storm of the Century.