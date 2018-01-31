Stone Temple Pilots announce new self-titled album, share “Roll Me Under”: Stream

Photo by Michelle Shiers

On March 16th, Stone Temple Pilots will release their first album since 2010. The self-titled release marks their first with new frontman Jeff Gutt.

Stone Temple Pilots collects a total of 12 tracks, including such titles as “Middle of Nowhere”, “Six Eight”, “The Art of Letting Go”, and “Good Shoes”. The initial single, “Meadow”, also appears on the tracklist, as does today’s newly revealed “Roll Me Under”, which can be heard below. It was reportedly one of the first songs written for the record.

“We are thrilled about what lies ahead,” guitarist Dean DeLeo said of the LP in a statement. “The best way for us to honor our past is to keep making new music.” For those unfamiliar, Gutt is the third singer to take on fronting duties. Founding member Scott Weiland led the group from its formation in 1989 until 2013, when he was replaced by Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington. Weiland died in 2015 and Bennington passed away just last summer.

Stone Temple Pilots Artwork:

Stone Temple Pilots Tracklist:

01. Middle of Nowhere

02. Guilty

03. Meadow

04. Just a Little Lie

05. Six Eight

06. Thought She’d Be Mine

07. Roll Me Under

08. Never Enough

09. The Art of Letting Go

10. Finest Hour

11. Good Shoes

12. Red & Blues

To coincide with the album news, STP have also expanded their North American tour — their first with Gutt — to include additional dates in May. Of the new shows, the group’s Robert DeLeo noted, “With so much time and experience gone by in life we feel compelled to dig back into a 30-year catalog and really try to reflect and choose what songs haven’t been performed live. We want to give people who have come to see us in the past a chance to hear something they haven’t heard before at previous STP shows. We want to celebrate this time in our lives with our performances.” Grab tickets here.

Stone Temple Pilots 2018 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Santa Clarita, CA @ The Canyon

03/04 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory

03/08 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose

03/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

03/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

03/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

03/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

03/16 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

03/17 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom

04/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

04/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Fort Rock Festival

05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

05/02 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

05/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ FM99 Lunatic Luau 18

05/06 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale Theatre

05/08 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theatre

05/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Topgolf Live

05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Norther Invasion

05/15 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

05/16 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club Five

05/17 – Peoria, IL @ WIXO Spring Fling 2018

05/19 – Camden, NJ @ 93.3 WMMR MMRBQ 2018

05/20 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

05/22 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

05/23 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

05/25 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma Restival

05/27 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom

05/29 – Clive, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center

05/31 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

06/01 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

07/14 – Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA 2018