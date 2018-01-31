Stone Temple Pilots announce new self-titled album, share “Roll Me Under”: Stream

Photo by Michelle Shiers
On March 16th, Stone Temple Pilots will release their first album since 2010. The self-titled release marks their first with new frontman Jeff Gutt.
Stone Temple Pilots collects a total of 12 tracks, including such titles as “Middle of Nowhere”, “Six Eight”, “The Art of Letting Go”, and “Good Shoes”. The initial single, “Meadow”, also appears on the tracklist, as does today’s newly revealed “Roll Me Under”, which can be heard below. It was reportedly one of the first songs written for the record.
(Read: The Best and Worst Replacement Singers)
“We are thrilled about what lies ahead,” guitarist Dean DeLeo said of the LP in a statement. “The best way for us to honor our past is to keep making new music.” For those unfamiliar, Gutt is the third singer to take on fronting duties. Founding member Scott Weiland led the group from its formation in 1989 until 2013, when he was replaced by Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington. Weiland died in 2015 and Bennington passed away just last summer.
Stone Temple Pilots Artwork:
Stone Temple Pilots Tracklist:
01. Middle of Nowhere
02. Guilty
03. Meadow
04. Just a Little Lie
05. Six Eight
06. Thought She’d Be Mine
07. Roll Me Under
08. Never Enough
09. The Art of Letting Go
10. Finest Hour
11. Good Shoes
12. Red & Blues
To coincide with the album news, STP have also expanded their North American tour — their first with Gutt — to include additional dates in May. Of the new shows, the group’s Robert DeLeo noted, “With so much time and experience gone by in life we feel compelled to dig back into a 30-year catalog and really try to reflect and choose what songs haven’t been performed live. We want to give people who have come to see us in the past a chance to hear something they haven’t heard before at previous STP shows. We want to celebrate this time in our lives with our performances.” Grab tickets here.
Stone Temple Pilots 2018 Tour Dates:
03/02 – Santa Clarita, CA @ The Canyon
03/04 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory
03/08 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose
03/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
03/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
03/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
03/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
03/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
03/16 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
03/17 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom
04/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
04/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Fort Rock Festival
05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
05/02 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
05/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ FM99 Lunatic Luau 18
05/06 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale Theatre
05/08 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theatre
05/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Topgolf Live
05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Norther Invasion
05/15 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
05/16 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club Five
05/17 – Peoria, IL @ WIXO Spring Fling 2018
05/19 – Camden, NJ @ 93.3 WMMR MMRBQ 2018
05/20 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
05/22 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
05/23 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
05/25 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma Restival
05/27 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom
05/29 – Clive, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center
05/31 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
06/01 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
07/14 – Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA 2018