Sunflower Bean announce new album, Twentytwo in Blue, share “Crisis Fest”: Stream

Photo by Hollie Fernando

In November, Sunflower Bean returned with “I Was a Fool” and announced their signing to Mom + Pop Records. Today, the Brooklyn trio shares news of their sophomore album, Twentytwo in Blue, arriving on March 23rd.

The 11-track collection is the follow-up to their strong debut effort, Human Ceremony. It was recorded from December 2016 to December 2017 and co-produced by Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jacob Portrait and Human Ceremony producer Matt Molnar of Friends. Twentytwo in Blue is available for pre-order here.

During the sessions, the band embraced a softer, and sweeter side in comparison to their previous work. “We’re a rock band, and we would never want to be a ballad-y band,” singer Julia Cummings shared through a press statement. “[Previously] I was a little afraid to show myself as a singer, even to my bandmates, but I did and we were able to push ourselves. I think if anything, after making this we’re the most well-rounded we’ve ever been.”

While there are a few songs on Twentytwo in Blue which were influenced by the Trump administration, Cummings said the ultimate goal for the album was “to be something that someone can get attached to, and have be a part of them.”

In conjunction with the announcement, Sunflower Bean have shared a new single, “Crisis Fest”. The band said they “reflected back on the people we met while on tour” while writing the song. “We wanted to write a song for them — something to capture the anxieties of an uncertain future,” they explained. “‘Crisis Fest’ is less about politics and more about the power of us, the young people in this country.”

Hear it below and check out the Andy DeLuca-directed music video available exclusively Apple Music here.

Twentytwo in Blue Artwork:

Twentytwo in Blue Tracklist:

01. Burn It

02. I Was a Fool

03. Twentytwo

04. Crisis Fest

05. Memoria

06. Puppet Strings

07. Only A Moment

08. Human For

9. Any Way You Like

10. Sinking Sands

11. Oh No, Bye Bye

Sunflower Bean have expanded upon their previously announced US trek alongside Sleigh Bells with new European tour dates, as well as a show in support of Jessie Ware. Tickets are available here.

Check out the complete itinerary below.

Sunflower Bean 2018 Tour Dates:

01/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

01/31 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

02/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

02/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^

02/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

02/06 – Dallas, TX @ Granada ^

02/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Inside Downstairs) ^

02/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans ^

02/10 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt ^

02/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre ^

02/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

02/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

02/22 – London, UK @ The Jazz Cafe *

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

03/26 – Norwich, UK @ Open Norwich

03/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

03/28 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Riverside

03/29 – Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe

03/30 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/31 – Liverpool, UK @ The Magnet

04/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

04/03 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

04/05 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

04/06 – London, UK @ Koko

04/09 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

04/10 – Antwerp, BE @ TRIX VZW

04/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

04/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

04/14 – Berlin, DE @ Rosis

04/15 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea Club

04/17 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie

04/18 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

04/19 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

5/20 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

^ = w/ Sleigh Bells

* = w/ Jessie Ware