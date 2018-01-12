Sunflower Bean announce new album, Twentytwo in Blue, share “Crisis Fest”: Stream

Photo by Hollie Fernando
In November, Sunflower Bean returned with “I Was a Fool” and announced their signing to Mom + Pop Records. Today, the Brooklyn trio shares news of their sophomore album, Twentytwo in Blue, arriving on March 23rd.
The 11-track collection is the follow-up to their strong debut effort, Human Ceremony. It was recorded from December 2016 to December 2017 and co-produced by Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jacob Portrait and Human Ceremony producer Matt Molnar of Friends. Twentytwo in Blue is available for pre-order here.
During the sessions, the band embraced a softer, and sweeter side in comparison to their previous work. “We’re a rock band, and we would never want to be a ballad-y band,” singer Julia Cummings shared through a press statement. “[Previously] I was a little afraid to show myself as a singer, even to my bandmates, but I did and we were able to push ourselves. I think if anything, after making this we’re the most well-rounded we’ve ever been.”
While there are a few songs on Twentytwo in Blue which were influenced by the Trump administration, Cummings said the ultimate goal for the album was “to be something that someone can get attached to, and have be a part of them.”
In conjunction with the announcement, Sunflower Bean have shared a new single, “Crisis Fest”. The band said they “reflected back on the people we met while on tour” while writing the song. “We wanted to write a song for them — something to capture the anxieties of an uncertain future,” they explained. “‘Crisis Fest’ is less about politics and more about the power of us, the young people in this country.”
Hear it below and check out the Andy DeLuca-directed music video available exclusively Apple Music here.
Twentytwo in Blue Artwork:
Twentytwo in Blue Tracklist:
01. Burn It
02. I Was a Fool
03. Twentytwo
04. Crisis Fest
05. Memoria
06. Puppet Strings
07. Only A Moment
08. Human For
9. Any Way You Like
10. Sinking Sands
11. Oh No, Bye Bye
Sunflower Bean have expanded upon their previously announced US trek alongside Sleigh Bells with new European tour dates, as well as a show in support of Jessie Ware. Tickets are available here.
Check out the complete itinerary below.
Sunflower Bean 2018 Tour Dates:
01/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits
01/31 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^
02/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^
02/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^
02/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^
02/06 – Dallas, TX @ Granada ^
02/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Inside Downstairs) ^
02/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans ^
02/10 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt ^
02/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre ^
02/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^
02/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
02/22 – London, UK @ The Jazz Cafe *
03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
03/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
03/26 – Norwich, UK @ Open Norwich
03/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
03/28 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Riverside
03/29 – Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe
03/30 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
03/31 – Liverpool, UK @ The Magnet
04/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
04/03 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
04/05 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
04/06 – London, UK @ Koko
04/09 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
04/10 – Antwerp, BE @ TRIX VZW
04/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
04/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
04/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
04/14 – Berlin, DE @ Rosis
04/15 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea Club
04/17 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie
04/18 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
04/19 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
5/20 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
^ = w/ Sleigh Bells
* = w/ Jessie Ware