Superorganism unleash bubbly new song “Everybody Wants To Be Famous”: Stream

Superorganism, a collective of pop wunderkinds pulled from all corners of the globe, including the UK, Japan, and New Zealand, made a splash in 2017 with their debut single “Something For Your M.I.N.D.”. Their follow-up releases, “It’s All Good” and “Nobody Cares”, continued to earn them more attention, such as seals of approval from Frank Ocean and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and a deal with indie record label Domino.

Now, the group is looking to carry over some of that hype into the new year with a fresh track called “Everybody Wants To Be Famous”. It’s an effervescent song that capitalizes on all the bright spots that have made Superorganism a super specimen of an act — there are synths that bleep, swirl, and seem to change color, whimsical vocals, and an unstoppable energy.

Take a listen below.

Later this month, Superorganism will take their show on the road with dates in Europe and North America.

Superorganism 2018 Tour Dates:

01/19 – Groningen, NL @ Eurosonic

02/19 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

02/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Sugar Factory

02/22 – Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine

02/23 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

02/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Small Hall

02/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanan

03/02 – Oslo, NO @ by:Larm

03/03 – Oslo, NO @ by:Larm

03/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute 2

03/07 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/08 – London, UK @ Oval Space

03/09 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

03/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Centre for Contemporary Arts

03/12 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave

03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

03/27 – Madison, WI @ The Frequency

03/28 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

03/30 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

03/31 – Montreal, QC @ Belmont

04/01 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/03 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

04/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle