Surviving Motörhead members to reunite for Lemmy tribute concerts

The surviving members of Motörhead are planning a series of reunion concerts in honor of the band’s late frontman, Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister.

“It’s just gonna be a few select shows,” guitarist Phil Campbell revealed in an interview with Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon (via Blabbermouth), adding that he and drummer Mickey Dee will be accompanied on stage by a number of special guests. “We want to do something special,” Campbell added.

Campbell said details are still being worked out, so there’s no word on when and where the shows might take place. But Campbell was adamant that the reunion wouldn’t be an “ongoing thing.”

Motörhead played their last show on December 11th, 2015. Lemmy passed away three weeks later from an undisclosed aggressive form of cancer, which was later revealed as prostate cancer, and heart failure. Earlier this week, founding Motörhead guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke died from pneumonia.