Suuns announce new album, Felt, share “Watch You, Watch Me” video: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores
Experimental rockers Suuns celebrated a blockbuster 2016, highlighted by an acclaimed album in Hold/Still and countless memorable festival performances (Primavera Sound, Le Guess Who). After keeping a low profile most of last year, the Canadian outfit is back today with news of a forthcoming album.
Dubbed Felt, it’s due out on shelves March 2nd through Secretly Canadian. Its 11 tracks were recorded at Breakglass Studios in Montreal, where their first two LPs also came to fruition. Renowned studio mastermind John Congleton (St. Vincent, Cloud Nothings) also flew up from Dallas to mix the entire effort.
In a statement, Suuns singer/guitarist Ben Shemie described Felt as “definitely looser than our last one. It’s not as clinical. There’s more swagger.” That specific kind of energy permeates throughout the album’s lead single, “Watch You, Watch Me”, which has also been shared today. As if Tame Impala went all in on the hallucinogens and discovered a portal into an alternate universe, the track finds Suuns jamming out for a generous six minutes, their blissful guitars bent and swirled into blurs of colorful noise.
Check it out below via its official music video, directed by Russ Murphy.
Felt Artwork:
Felt Tracklist:
01. Look No Further
02. X-ALT
03. Watch You, Watch Me
04. Baseline
05. After the Fall
06. Control
07. Make It Real
08. Daydream
09. Peace and Love
10. Moonbeams
11. Materials
To coincide with the LP, Suuns will tour parts of Canada and Europe for the next few months.
Suuns 2018 Tour Dates:
02/09 – St-Casimir, QC @ La Taverne
02/16 – Trois-Rivieres, QC @ La Zenob
02/17 – Gatineau, QC @ Le Minotaure
03/03 – Guadalajara, MX @ Festin de Los Munecos
03/07 – St-Hyacinthe, QC @ Le Zaricot
03/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
03/29 – Rome, IT @ Monk Club
03/30 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
03/31 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
04/01 – Marseille, FR @ Espace Julien
04/03 – Saint-Malo, FR @ Nouvelle Vague
04/05 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
04/06 – Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique
04/07 – The Hague, NL @ Rewire Festival
04/08 – Koln, DE @ Gebaude 9
04/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Musikclub
04/10 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
04/11 – Istanbul, TR @ Babylon