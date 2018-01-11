Suuns announce new album, Felt, share “Watch You, Watch Me” video: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores

Experimental rockers Suuns celebrated a blockbuster 2016, highlighted by an acclaimed album in Hold/Still and countless memorable festival performances (Primavera Sound, Le Guess Who). After keeping a low profile most of last year, the Canadian outfit is back today with news of a forthcoming album.

Dubbed Felt, it’s due out on shelves March 2nd through Secretly Canadian. Its 11 tracks were recorded at Breakglass Studios in Montreal, where their first two LPs also came to fruition. Renowned studio mastermind John Congleton (St. Vincent, Cloud Nothings) also flew up from Dallas to mix the entire effort.

In a statement, Suuns singer/guitarist Ben Shemie described Felt as “definitely looser than our last one. It’s not as clinical. There’s more swagger.” That specific kind of energy permeates throughout the album’s lead single, “Watch You, Watch Me”, which has also been shared today. As if Tame Impala went all in on the hallucinogens and discovered a portal into an alternate universe, the track finds Suuns jamming out for a generous six minutes, their blissful guitars bent and swirled into blurs of colorful noise.

Check it out below via its official music video, directed by Russ Murphy.

Felt Artwork:

Felt Tracklist:

01. Look No Further

02. X-ALT

03. Watch You, Watch Me

04. Baseline

05. After the Fall

06. Control

07. Make It Real

08. Daydream

09. Peace and Love

10. Moonbeams

11. Materials

To coincide with the LP, Suuns will tour parts of Canada and Europe for the next few months.

Suuns 2018 Tour Dates:

02/09 – St-Casimir, QC @ La Taverne

02/16 – Trois-Rivieres, QC @ La Zenob

02/17 – Gatineau, QC @ Le Minotaure

03/03 – Guadalajara, MX @ Festin de Los Munecos

03/07 – St-Hyacinthe, QC @ Le Zaricot

03/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/29 – Rome, IT @ Monk Club

03/30 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

03/31 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

04/01 – Marseille, FR @ Espace Julien

04/03 – Saint-Malo, FR @ Nouvelle Vague

04/05 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

04/06 – Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique

04/07 – The Hague, NL @ Rewire Festival

04/08 – Koln, DE @ Gebaude 9

04/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Musikclub

04/10 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

04/11 – Istanbul, TR @ Babylon