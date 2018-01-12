Sylvan Esso share buoyant new single “PARAD(w/m)E”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Sylvan Esso will spend much of 2018 touring in support of last year’s What Now (and a subsequent EP, Echo Mountain Sessions), but before they hit the road later this month they’ve offered up another song for the setlist. Called “PARAD(w/m)E”, it’s floats Amelia Meath’s soul-warming vocals over rhythmic handclaps and a buoyant beat. See a lyric video for the song above.

The standalone single follows “There Are Many Ways To Say I Love You”, an acoustic cover of the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood classic.

See the dance-pop duo’s massive tour itinerary below and grab tickets here.

Sylvan Esso 2018 Tour Dates:

01/27 – Singapore, SG @ Laneway Festival

01/29 – Aukland, NZ @ Laneway Festival

01/31 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel

02/02 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/08 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

02/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/11- Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/13 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

03/01-04 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Fest

03/05 – Punta Cana, DR @ My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

03/09-10 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku Art & Music Project

03/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/20 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

03/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

03/23 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

03/24-25 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival

03/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman

03/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 – Monroe Live

03/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

03/31 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

04/02 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

04/03 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

04/04 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

04/06 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/07 – Knoxville, TN @ Mill + Mine

05/27 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/29 – Istanbul, TR @ Salon iKSV

06/01-03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/07-10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/12 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/13 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

07/14 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater

07/16 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

07/17 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre

07/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Co.

07/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre

07/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre

07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

07/26 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

07/27 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNentional Music Festival

07/28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/30 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

08/02 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum