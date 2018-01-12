Sylvan Esso share buoyant new single “PARAD(w/m)E”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores
Sylvan Esso will spend much of 2018 touring in support of last year’s What Now (and a subsequent EP, Echo Mountain Sessions), but before they hit the road later this month they’ve offered up another song for the setlist. Called “PARAD(w/m)E”, it’s floats Amelia Meath’s soul-warming vocals over rhythmic handclaps and a buoyant beat. See a lyric video for the song above.
The standalone single follows “There Are Many Ways To Say I Love You”, an acoustic cover of the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood classic.
See the dance-pop duo’s massive tour itinerary below and grab tickets here.
Sylvan Esso 2018 Tour Dates:
01/27 – Singapore, SG @ Laneway Festival
01/29 – Aukland, NZ @ Laneway Festival
01/31 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel
02/02 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/08 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory
02/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/11- Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/13 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
03/01-04 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Fest
03/05 – Punta Cana, DR @ My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday
03/09-10 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku Art & Music Project
03/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
03/20 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
03/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
03/23 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
03/24-25 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival
03/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
03/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman
03/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 – Monroe Live
03/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
03/31 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
04/02 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
04/03 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
04/04 – Providence, RI @ The Strand
04/06 – Richmond, VA @ The National
04/07 – Knoxville, TN @ Mill + Mine
05/27 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
05/29 – Istanbul, TR @ Salon iKSV
06/01-03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/07-10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
07/12 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
07/13 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
07/14 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater
07/16 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
07/17 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre
07/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Co.
07/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre
07/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre
07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
07/26 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
07/27 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNentional Music Festival
07/28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/30 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
08/02 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum