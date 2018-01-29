Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

SZA turns in stunning performance of “Broken Clocks” at 2018 Grammys: Watch

Snubbed in five Grammy categories, SZA still went home a winner

by
on January 28, 2018, 11:42pm
0 comments

SZA got snubbed in all five categories for which she was nominated at the 2018 Grammys, but somehow the Top Dawg Entertainment member still went home a winner. That’s all thanks to her knock out performance of “Broken Clocks”. With a massive band behind her and digital visuals seemingly floating around her, she delivered an impressive rendition of the Ctrl track. Check out the replay below.

Fans immediately came to SZA’s defense on Twitter after her final chance at victory was snatched from her grasps, but we doubt the loss will keep her down for long. This may, she’ll head out on a massive tour with Kendrick Lamar and her fellow TDE crew members ScHoolBoy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and more.

Previous Story
U2 perform “Get Out Of Your Own Way” for DACA Dreamers at the Grammys: Watch
Next Story
Album Review: Ty Segall Goes Long and Gets Loopy on Freedom’s Goblin
No comments