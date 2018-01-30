Talib Kweli and BJ the Chicago Kid perform “The One I Love” on Colbert: Watch

Back in the fall, Talib Kweli dropped his latest full-length effort, Radio Silence. The guest-heavy record featured a number of supporting stars, from Jay Electronica to Amber Coffman. Last night, Kweli was joined by one of his cohorts, BJ the Chicago Kid, to promote the record on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The pair stood side by side at their microphones to perform the album cut “The One I Love”. Kweli showed off his effortless flow on the verses while BJ dripped his honey vocals all over the sweet hook. Watch the replay down below.

Previously, Kewli was joined by Anderson .Paak and Kaytranda for “Traveling Light” on Conan and Rick Ross and Yummy Bingham for a Fallon performance of “Heads Up Eyes Open”.