Taylor Swift extends Reputation stadium tour, adding seven new North American dates

Feature photo by David Brendan Hall
On Monday, the New York Post released a story dubbing Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour “a disaster,” citing “stratospheric markups and greedy sales gimmicks.” Today, it’s been announced that, contrary to such reports, the pop singer will be adding seven dates to the tour, upping the number of dates to 51.
No new cities are announced in this batch, with the new dates serving as additional shows in cities she was already playing in. Santa Clara, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, and Arlington will be getting a second show, while Foxborough, MA and East Rutherford, NJ will be getting a third date.
Despite the tour’s bad press and Reputation’s lukewarm response, Billboard estimates the tour could earn anywhere from $390 million to $510 million.
Registration for the Taylor Swift Presale begins this Friday, January 5th, for the added dates. Tickets will be available to the public on January 31st.
See Swift’s updated itinerary below. You can find tickets for the already announced shows here.
Taylor Swift 2018 Tour Dates:
05/08 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
05/11 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
05/19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
05/22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
05/25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High
06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/08 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
06/09 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
06/16 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
06/22 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
06/23 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
06/30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
07/07 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
07/10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
07/11 – Washington DC @ FedEx Field
07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
07/17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
07/20 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
07/21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
07/22 –East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
07/26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
07/27 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
07/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
08/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
08/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
08/28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
08/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
09/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
09/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
09/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
09/29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
10/05 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
10/06 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
10/19 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium
10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium
11/02 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadiuim
11/06 – Brisbane, AU @ The Gabba
11/09 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium