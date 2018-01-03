Taylor Swift extends Reputation stadium tour, adding seven new North American dates

Feature photo by David Brendan Hall

On Monday, the New York Post released a story dubbing Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour “a disaster,” citing “stratospheric markups and greedy sales gimmicks.” Today, it’s been announced that, contrary to such reports, the pop singer will be adding seven dates to the tour, upping the number of dates to 51.

No new cities are announced in this batch, with the new dates serving as additional shows in cities she was already playing in. Santa Clara, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, and Arlington will be getting a second show, while Foxborough, MA and East Rutherford, NJ will be getting a third date.

Despite the tour’s bad press and Reputation’s lukewarm response, Billboard estimates the tour could earn anywhere from $390 million to $510 million.

Registration for the Taylor Swift Presale begins this Friday, January 5th, for the added dates. Tickets will be available to the public on January 31st.

See Swift’s updated itinerary below. You can find tickets for the already announced shows here.

Taylor Swift 2018 Tour Dates:

05/08 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

05/11 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

05/19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

05/22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

05/25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/08 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/09 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

06/16 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

06/22 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

06/23 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

06/30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

07/07 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

07/10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

07/11 – Washington DC @ FedEx Field

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

07/20 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/22 –East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/27 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

08/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

08/28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

08/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

09/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

09/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

09/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

09/29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

10/05 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

10/06 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

10/19 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium

10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium

11/02 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadiuim

11/06 – Brisbane, AU @ The Gabba

11/09 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium