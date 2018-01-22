The 2018 Razzies nominees have been announced, featuring your favorite easy targets

As has been custom for 38 years now, the Golden Raspberry Awards (Razzies) have returned to take shots at some of Hollywood’s biggest duds from the past year. And as always, the list runs the gamut from $200 million-plus fish-in-barrels to a handful of choices misunderstood in their own time. (Let’s never forget that this is the electorate which once nominated Stanley Kubrick for a Razzie for his direction of The Shining.)

If you’ve followed the Razzies of the years, the ceremony has long seemed to prioritize the reputation of a movie over a stab at quality, and that is the case once again. Sure, there are some objective stinkers present (Transformers: The Last Knight, Baywatch), but the Razzies tend not to think too far outside the box of general public reception. For instance, mother! might not have gone over well with audiences — what with its F Cinemascore and Paramount subsequently releasing a public defense of the film — but Darren Aronofsky’s film was arguably one of the bolder major studio efforts in years. True, we might be homers for that particular film, but to put it on the level of The Emoji Movie feels like a bit of an oblivious shot at an easy target.

There’s also not a great deal of room allowed for enjoyable camp, which tends to be a far more pleasurable viewing experience than truly bad movies. Unforgettable, for example, is one of the more delightfully trashy B-movies of 2017, and Fifty Shades Darker might not be a good movie, but it’s a pretty entertaining bad one. Katherine Heigl and Dakota Johnson brought a wink to their performances that made the films more tolerable than they had any real right to be, yet both are up for Worst Actress. Particularly in a year that yielded such spoiled fruit as Geostorm, The Bye Bye Man, The Snowman, Rings, the Flatliners remake, and any other number of duds, taking jabs at Michael Bay and ’90s syndicated TV reboots hardly feels like it’s landing anywhere near the bleeding edge.

Regardless, some will enjoy the annual rollout for what it is, a chance to remember all the cinematic failures of 2017. You can watch the nominations video below, followed by the complete list of “nominees.” Just as the nominations have come out a day before the Academy Awards announce their own, the Razzie “winners” will be revealed on March 3rd, the day before the Oscars air.

Worst Picture:

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight (naming courtesy of the Razzies announcement)

Worst Actress:

Katherine Heigl – Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson – Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence – mother!

Tyler Perry – BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

Emma Watson – The Circle

Worst Actor:

Tom Cruise – The Mummy

Johnny Depp – Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales (naming courtesy of the Razzies announcement)

Jamie Dornan – Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron – Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst Supporting Actor:

Javier Bardem – mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean XII: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe – The Mummy

Josh Duhamel – Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Mel Gibson – Daddy’s Home 2

Anthony Hopkins – Collide & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst Supporting Actress:

Kim Basinger – Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella – The Mummy

Laura Haddock – Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Goldie Hawn – Snatched

Susan Sarandon – A Bad Moms Christmas

Worst Screen Combo:

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions – Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions – Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis – The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine – Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig – BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel:

Baywatch

BOO 2: A Madea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst Director:

Darren Aronofsky – mother!

Michael Bay – Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

James Foley – Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman – The Mummy

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis – The Emoji Movie

Worst Screenplay:

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight