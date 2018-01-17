The 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2018

It’s time to go back to the venues — not that we ever left. Still, we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out (yet again) that this year’s festival offerings are what one might say … “less than.” So, that leaves the standard tours, and the good news is that this year is anything but standard. A few icons are returning to the fold — one for his final hurrah — while several n00bs are climbing up the ranks faster than you can say, “Whoa, they’re pretty great.” Even better, it’s a total hodgepodge of genres, which means anyone with a credit card and an open mind is eligible to have an eclectic concertgoing experience in 2018.

Ozzy Osbourne



Early in 2017, Black Sabbath concluded a lengthy farewell tour, marking the end of the band’s 40-plus-year run. Now, frontman Ozzy Osbourne is following suit, waving goodbye with a stretch of shows across North America, South America, and Europe that will last until 2020. (Though, according to a press release, he’ll play select shows thereafter.) He’ll be in good company, too, playing alongside longtime collaborators like guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Clufetos, and keyboardist Adam Wakeman. –Michael Roffman

Ozzy Osbourne 2018 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Jacksonville, FL @ Rockville 2018

04/29 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Fort Rock Festival

05/05 – Mexico @ Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

05/08 – Santiago, CL @ Pista Atletica

05/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio G.E.B.A.

05/13 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

05/16 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

05/18 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Esplanada de Mineirao

05/20 – Rido de Janeiro, BR @ Apoteose

06/01 – Moscow, RU @ Olympiisky

06/03 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Ice Palace (Ledovi Dvorets)

06/06 – Hyvinaa, Finland @ Rockfest

06/08 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/10 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

06/13 – Prague, CZ @ Airport Letnany

06/15 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival Paris

06/17 – Italy @ Firenze Rocks Festival

06/20 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival

06/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival

06/24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/26 – Krakow, PL @ Impact Festival

06/28 – Oberhausen, DE @ König-Pilsnet Arena

06/30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Spain

07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Meo Arena

07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Barcelona Rock Fest

07/08 – Rishon LeTsiyon, IL @ Live Park

Twin Peaks



You don’t have to be Leland Palmer to wanna dance around with these Chicago brats. Twin Peaks had a hell of a 2017, dropping bombs on Spotify each month by the twos, and now they’re jonesing to play them live. Enough that they’re heading out come February for a jaunt that will take them all throughout our wonderful country until it starts to get warm again. Sure, most of us will probably be wrapped in sweaters, but these birds sing a pretty song … and there’s always music in the air. –Michael Roffman

Twin Peaks 2018 Tour Dates:

02/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

02/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

02/11 – Madison, WI @ Overture Hall

02/13 – Iowa City, IA @ IMU Main Lounge

02/14 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

02/15 – West Lafayette, IN @ Purdue at The Anvil

02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

02/17 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theater

02/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

02/20 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

02/21 – Montreal, Canada @ MTELUS

02/22 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

02/23 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

02/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Air + Style

03/16 – Davenport, IA @ The Village Theatre

03/17 – Lincoln, NE @ VEGA

03/18 – Sioux Falls, ND @ Icon Lounge

03/20 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto

03/21 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest: March 21-25

03/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03/26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

03/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

03/29 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

03/30 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

03/31 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

04/02 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

04/03 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House

04/04 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 PLEASANT STREET

04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/06 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

04/09 – Lansing, MI @ The Loft

04/19 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

04/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

04/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Lucy Dacus



Lucy Dacus first burst onto the indie rock scene in early 2016 with her debut album, No Burden, signing to Matador Records to release a vinyl and CD reissue later that year. Now, the Virginia native returns with her follow-up album, Historian, set to arrive on March 2nd via Matador. Upon its release, she’ll hit the road for an exhaustive North American and European tour that should keep her plenty busy throughout this forthcoming Spring season. –Eddie Fu

Lucy Dacus 2018 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/07 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe and Music Hall

03/08 – Charleston, SC @ The Pour Room

03/09 – East Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

02/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Yacht Club

03/10 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

03/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

03/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

03/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

03/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/26 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

03/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Tractor Tavern

03/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03/31 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

04/02 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

04/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/05 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

04/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

04/08 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

04/09 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/11 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/14 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

04/19 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen

04/20 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

04/21 – Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

04/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds, Venue 2

04/24 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

04/25 – London, UK @ Omeara

04/26 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

04/27 – Paris, FR @ L’Espace B

04/29 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

04/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

05/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Prinzebar

05/03 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

05/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Sugarfactory

06/14-06/17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

Panda Bear

Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox, aka Panda Bear, recently returned with a vinyl-only, five-song EP titled, A Day with the Homies, which he describes as “without frills or much embellishment.” He also says the EP “doesn’t work in the same way through headphones as it does out in the air,” which should really make you want to hear these songs live. Well, he’s hitting the road in April for a worldwide tour that includes dates in North America, England, Belgium, and France. He’ll even be joined by his Animal Collective cohort Geologist for those North American dates. –Randall Colburn

Panda Bear 2018 Tour Dates:

04/02 – Manchester UK @ Gorilla

04/03 – London, UK @ Village Underground

04/05 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

04/06 – Brugge, Belgium @ More Music Festival

04/08 – The Hague, Netherlands @ Rewire Festival

04/26 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall *

04/27 – Austin, TX @ Levitation @ Mohawk *

04/30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

05/01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

05/02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

05/04 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

05/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

05/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

* = w/ Geologist

Weezer and Pixies

Alternative rock veterans Weezer and Pixies are joining forces this summer for a co-headlining North American tour. The 30-date trek commences June 23rd in Tampa, Florida, and runs through mid-August. The Wombats will open a portion of the tour dates. Weezer will likely be supporting their latest album, Pacific Daydream, though by the time the tour kicks off in June, they may have already released a follow-up in The Black Album. Meanwhile, Pixies are still floating about with Head Carrier. –Alex Young

Weezer and Pixies 2018 Tour Dates:

06/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06/26 – New Orleans, LA @ @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square ^

06/27 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion ^

06/29 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

06/30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater ^

07/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

07/07 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

07/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center ^

07/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion ^

07/11 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

07/13 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

07/15 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre ^

07/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

07/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion

07/31 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/01 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/04 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

^ = w/ The Wombats

Pallbearer

Pallbearer will trek across the States in continued support of Heartless, their third LP and one of the very best of 2017. The heavy metal titans will shred for fans in Oklahoma City, Nashville, St. Louis, and Philadelphia from mid-January through the end of March and also have back-to-back concerts scheduled in Arkansas, where they formed nearly a decade ago. –Lake Schatz

Pallbearer 2018 Tour Dates:

01/19 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room

01/20 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

01/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

02/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

02/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Yacht Club

02/25 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s

02/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

02/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

03/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Decibel Metal & Beer Festival

ASAP Ferg



Back in November, ASAP Ferg and the rest of the ASAP Mob wrapped their collective tour. Now, with the holidays behind him, Ferg is ready to head out for another jaunt — only this time it’s of the solo variety. The 31-date trek kicks off in Philly on February 28th and wraps up in Ferg’s New York hometown on April 14th. Denzel Curry and IDK will be along for the ride, too, a journey they’re calling the Mad Man Tour. –Ben Kaye

ASAP Ferg 2018 Tour Dates:

02/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/01 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/02 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

03/03 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach

03/04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

03/10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/11 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

03/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

03/15 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Novo by Microsoft

03/17 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

03/19 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom

03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

03/28 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

03/30 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium

03/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

04/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

04/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room, Old National Centre

04/05 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

04/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

04/09 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

04/10 – Montreal, QB @ New Gas City

04/11 – Clinton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

04/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Mac Sabbath

Ronald Osbourne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice, and the Catburglar are coming to a city near you, bringing with them the fattiest fast food-themed Black Sabbath covers in the PlayPlace. They call themselves Mac Sabbath, and the four-piece just dropped their first recorded material with “Pair-A-Buns” (a parody of Sabbath’s “Paranoid”), as well as an accompanying video. Now, they’re hoping to spread their gospel of grease with the “I Got a Bad Feeling About This” tour of North America, which the freaks are co-headlining with metal band Galactic Empire. –Randall Colburn

Mac Sabbath 2018 Tour Dates:

02/08 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

02/10 – Emporia, KS @ Emporia Granada Theatre

02/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

02/12 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

02/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

02/14 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

02/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

02/16 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom *

02/17 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *

02/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

02/20 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

02/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

02/22 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux *

02/23 – Portland, OR @ Analog Theater *

02/24 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *

02/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s *

02/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge *

03/02 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live *

03/03 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill *

03/04 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar *

03/06 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

03/07 – Lancaster, PA @ The Chameleon *

03/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore *

03/09 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

03/10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

03/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Night Bazaar *

03/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre *

03/13 – Stanhope, NJ @ Stanhope House

03/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Shaka’s Live

03/15 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

03/16 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse

03/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

03/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall

* = w/ Galatic Empire

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers



Calling all dads: Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers are teaming up for a US tour this Spring. The two rock acts are scheduled to hit the road together beginning May 10th in Charlotte and will play some 37 dates across the country. It should be noted that these dates follow the recent death of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker. In fact, since his passing, lead singer Donald Fagen and Becker’s estate have been locked in a legal dispute over ownership of the band’s name and music. Fagen has pointed to 1972 Buy/Sell Agreement, which stipulates that, upon Becker’s death, Fagen assumed all ownership rights. Becker’s estate, however, contends that the contract was no longer in effect. Legal mumbo jumbo aside, tell your pops. –Michael Roffman

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers 2018 Tour Dates:

05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

05/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

05/14 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

05/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheater

05/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/24 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

05/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

05/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

06/01 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/05 – Seattle, WA @ Keyarena

06/07 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

06/09 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre

06/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

06/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/16 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

06/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

06/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

06/26 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/03 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

07/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/07 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/11 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/14 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Superorganism

Photo by Michael Fuller

Want a leg up on The Coolest Act of 2018? Secure a ticket to see our latest Artist of the Month, Superorganism. The multi-national octet is one of the weirdest acts to surface in years, melting psychedelia synth pop with passable hip-hop beats for a sound that could best be described as “different.” Okay, there are a lot of ways to label this outfit, but damned if we know which one sticks in the long run. That’s probably a good thing. Another good thing are the kinds of small venues they’re playing in America. Catch ’em now before they inevitably play somewhere bigger come summer. –Michael Roffman

Superorganism 2018 Tour Dates:

02/15 – London, UK @ The Jazz Cafe

02/18 – Paris, FR @ Cafe de la Danse

02/19 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

02/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Sugarfactory

02/22 – Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine

02/23 – Berlin,DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

02/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Musikkens – Lille Vega

02/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanan Sodra Teatern

03/01 – 03/03 – Oslo, NO @ by:Larm 2018

03/05 – Digbeth, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

03/07 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla

03/08 – London, UK @ Oval Space

03/09 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

03/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Centre for Contemporary Arts

03/12 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

03/27 – Madison, WI @ The Frequency

03/28 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

03/30 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

03/31 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

04/01 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/03 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

04/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

04/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/02 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

06/08-06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

07/13-07/15 – Grafenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival

08/07-08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oyafestival

__________________________________________________________