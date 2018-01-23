The Academy reveals 2018 Oscar nominations

The nominees for the 2018 Academy Awards have been revealed. Now in its 90th year, the annual award honors cinematic achievements in the film industry. This year’s gala is set for March 4th, 2018 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water conquered this year’s nominations with a whopping 13 nominations, specifically Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing.
Golden Globes favorite (and Film Twitter’s No. 1 choice — just kidding) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri also looks to be another Oscar favorite, garnering seven nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress, two Best Supporting Actors, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing.
Flying behind them is Greta Gerwig’s critical smash of a directorial debut Lady Bird with five key nominations in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Original Screenplay. Gerwig is the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director.
Major, major kudos goes to Jordan Peele for his big nominations with Blumhouse socio-political horror film, Get Out, which nabbed Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay. The genre is traditionally ignored by Oscar voters and this was certainly a pleasant surprise.
Other major highlights include Mudbound‘s Rachel Morrison being the first female to be nominated for Best Cinematography, both Phantom Thread composer Jonny Greenwood and Call Me By Your Name songwriter Sufjan Stevens getting Oscar love, an Original Screenplay nom for The Big Sick, an Adapted Screenplay nom for Logan, and all the technical nods for Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, and the third ape movie.
And finally, yes, James Franco was 100% snubbed for The Disaster Artist amid sexual misconduct accusations.
The full list of nominees can be found below. Stay tuned to Consequence of Sound for more coverage of the 2018 Academy Awards, including our full reaction to this year’s nominees.
Best Picture:
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director:
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Best Actor:
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq
Best Actress:
Frances McDormand,Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Meryl Streep, The Post
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Best Supporting Actor:
Sam Rockwell,Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actress:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Original Screenplay:
Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay:
James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber, The Disaster Artist
Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green, Logan
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound
Best Foreign Language Film:
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Best Documentary Feature Film:
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Documentary Short:
Edith & Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam
Heroin(e)
Knifeskills
Traffic Stop
Best Animated Feature Film:
Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Animated Short Film:
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Live Action Short Film:
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmet
Silent Child
Watu Wote:All of Us
Best Original Score:
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Song:
Mary J. Blige – “Mighty River”, Mudbound
Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery of Love”, Call Me By Your Name
Gael García Bernal, Libertad García Fonzi, and Gabriella Flores – “Remember Me, Coco
Andra Day feat. Common – “Stand Up for Something”, Marshall
Kaela Settle, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul – “This is Me”, The Greatest Showman
Best Production Design:
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Best Cinematography:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Costume Design:
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Best Film Editing:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Sound Mixing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Sound Editing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Visual Effects:
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder