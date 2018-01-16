The Afghan Whigs and Built to Spill announce North American co-headlining tour

Photos by Philip Cosores

Alt-rock giants The Afghan Whigs and Built to Spill have announced a North American co-headlining tour for the spring.

Set to commence in mid-April, the month-long jaunt will see the two acts play to audiences in Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle, among other cities. Splitting opening duties will be Rituals of Mine and Ed Harcourt.

The joint trek comes in support of the Afghan Whigs’ acclaimed 2017 album, In Spades. Built to Spill’s last record was their 2015 effort Untethered Moon.

Consult the full itinerary below.

The Afghan Whigs and Built to Spill 2018 Tour Dates:

04/11 – Madison, WI @ Majestic #

04/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre #

04/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue #

04/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls #

04/16 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall #

04/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

04/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

04/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory #

04/23 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth #

04/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom #

04/25 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues #

04/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head %

04/28 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle %

04/29 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel %

05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse %

05/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre %

05/03 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues %

05/04 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s %

05/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre %

05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren %

05/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory %

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern %

05/11 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre %

05/15 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox %

# = w/ Rituals of Mine

% = w/ Ed Harcourt