Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

The Avett Brothers perform “No Hard Feelings” on Fallon: Watch

Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio’s documentary about the band premieres on HBO next week

by
on January 25, 2018, 10:19am
0 comments

Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio’s documentary about The Avett Brothers, entitled May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers, airs January 29th on HBO. In anticipation, the band stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday. After an introduction by Apatow, the band turned in a stirring performance of “No Hard Feelings” while accompanied by their touring members, violinist Tania Elizabeth and drummer Mike Marsh.

(Read: May It Last Forever: An Interview with Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio, and The Avett Brothers)

The song is featured in the film and comes from their Grammy-nominated 2016 album, True Sadness. In his review of the documentaryConsequence of Sound Editor-in-chief Michael Roffman described it as “a scrapbook of a family, one that’s thorough, funny, and full of larger-than-life stories that will tickle the funny bone as often as they bruise the heart.” He added, “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll sing, you’ll sigh — basically, how you feel walking away from any show by The Avett Brothers.”

Check out the theatrical trailer below.

Previous Story
Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee team up for a pair of Jason Molina covers: Stream
Next Story
Dave Holland, former Judas Priest drummer, has died at 69
No comments