The Avett Brothers perform “No Hard Feelings” on Fallon: Watch

Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio’s documentary about The Avett Brothers, entitled May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers, airs January 29th on HBO. In anticipation, the band stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday. After an introduction by Apatow, the band turned in a stirring performance of “No Hard Feelings” while accompanied by their touring members, violinist Tania Elizabeth and drummer Mike Marsh.

(Read: May It Last Forever: An Interview with Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio, and The Avett Brothers)

The song is featured in the film and comes from their Grammy-nominated 2016 album, True Sadness. In his review of the documentary, Consequence of Sound Editor-in-chief Michael Roffman described it as “a scrapbook of a family, one that’s thorough, funny, and full of larger-than-life stories that will tickle the funny bone as often as they bruise the heart.” He added, “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll sing, you’ll sigh — basically, how you feel walking away from any show by The Avett Brothers.”

Check out the theatrical trailer below.