The Best of What’s Coming to Hulu in February 2018

Don’t be fooled. Sure, that cyclone bomb in early January may have run its course, but Old Man Winter, Jack Frost, and any other chilly character you can name surely has some snow, ice, and frigid temps still left in the tank. Luckily, if you’re going to be stuck inside for at least another month, Hulu has you more than covered with this cozy blanket of releases.

Here’s a tip, though. Need a quick movie idea for tonight? How about PTA’s unlikely gem Punch-Drunk Love; the trio of Nicholson, Streep, and Waits in Ironweed; or even Mel Brooks’ classic Star Wars spoof, Spaceballs? I’m not trying to tell you how to Hulu (well, maybe a little), but these titles go away after tonight, and you don’t wanna be left out in the cold.

In the meantime, may the Schwartz be with you!

_________________________________________________________

Watch ASAP

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) – February 1st – High crimes and deception lead to large laughs in this classic post-heist romp.

Blazing Saddles (1974) – February 1st – The legendary Mel Brooks spoofs Westerns and Trump levels of racism in this comedy classic

Detroit (2017) – February 23rd – Kathryn Bigelow’s follow-up to Zero Dark Thirty dials it back to the ’60s Civil Rights era.

Frailty (2001) – February 1st – It’s your duty to pay homage to the late Bill Paxton by revisiting his spooky directorial debut.

The Good the Bad and the Ugly (1967) – Wait until you feel Clint Eastwood peer into your eyes while Ennio Morricone’s theme plays.

The Hurt Locker (2008) – February 1st – See why Kathryn Bigelow’s Iraq War drama won six Oscars. – February 1st

Lucky (2017) – February 11th – Harry Dean Stanton gives the performance of a lifetime in one of his final appearances.

Rollerball (1975) – February 1st – Get ready for some football this Sunday with an even more violent sport in Rollerball.

Star Trek (2009) – February 14th – Need a Star Wars break? Come over to the dark side and witness this far superior J.J. Abrams reboot.

Weiner (2016) – February 5th – An award-winning documentary on how sexting sabotaged a rising political career.

_________________________________________________________

Catch It or Catch Up

Archer: Dreamland: Complete Season 8 (FXX) – February 5th

Broad City: Complete Season 4 (Comedy Central) – February 4th

Brockmire: Complete Season 1 (IFC) – February 9th

Cardinal: Complete Season 2 (eOne) – February 16th

Cougar Town: Complete Series (ABC) – February 1st

Everwood: Complete Series (WB) – February 1st

Face Off: Complete Seasons 1-10 (Syfy) – February 1st

Good Girls: Season 1 Premiere (NBC) – February 27th

The Long Road Home: Complete Season 1 (Nat Geo) – February 17th

The Looming Tower: Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original) – February 28th

Parenthood: Complete Series (NBC) – February 15th

The Voice: Season 14 Premiere (NBC) – February 27th

_________________________________________________________

Get Scared

Daybreakers (2009)

Honeymoon (2014)

The Thaw (2009)

_________________________________________________________

Save It for Later

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

Fresh (1994)

Manhattan (1979)

Manhunter (1986)

Sin City (2005)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

The Warriors (1979)

_________________________________________________________

Guilty Pleasure Watch

The Animal (2001)

Mermaids (1990)

Next (2007)

One Tree Hill Complete Series (WB)

Running Scared (1986)

_________________________________________________________

A Foreign Affair

Amelie (2001)

A Taxi Driver (2017)

Nine Queens (2000)

The Villainess (2017)

_________________________________________________________

Say Goodbye on February 28th

>10 to Midnight (1983)

American Ninja (1985)

Assassination (1987)

Beyond the Sea (2004)

Black Rain (1989)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

The Fourth War (1990)

Hot Rod (2007)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Ironweed (1987)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

Platoon Leader (1988)

P.O.W. the Escape (1986)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Rudo y Cursi (2008)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Spaceballs (1987)

Street Smart (1987)