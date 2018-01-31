Menu
The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2018

The sci-fi offerings alone will keep you warm until winter thaws out

on January 31, 2018, 9:00am
Valentine’s Day is drawing near, which makes it prime time to buy a cheap bottle of wine and chill with that special someone. If that special someone is yourself, even better! There’s still all that Ultimate Beastmaster to watch.

Whether you’re staying in or you actually live in a part of the world where you don’t have to stay inside until spring arrives, Netflix’s latest additions have you covered, with a mix of major material from the streaming giant itself and a handful of big releases to pad your queue out until winter passes.

Take a look below.
_________________________________________________________

WATCH ASAP

Altered Carbon: Season 1 – February 2nd – Based on Richard Morgan’s series of novels, Netflix’s latest upstart series is set in a dystopic future where people live on by having their consciousness digitally transferred between bodies.

On Body and Soul – February 2nd – Hungary’s 2018 Oscar nominee for Best Foreign Language Film.

Mute – February 23rd – In the latest from Duncan Jones, a mute bartender moves through a Berlin full of crime and secrets in search of his girlfriend.
_________________________________________________________

CATCH IT OR CATCH UP

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: George Clooney (Netflix Original)  – February 9th

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original) – February 18th

Seven Seconds: Season 1 (Netflix Original) – February 23rd
_________________________________________________________

BINGE IT!

American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Kill Bill Vol. 1
Kill Bill Vol. 2
_________________________________________________________

GET SCARED

Cabin Fever
Scream 3
The Ritual
Jeepers Creepers 3
_________________________________________________________

SAVE IT FOR LATER

The Hurt Locker
Goodfellas
Men in Black
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Lincoln
_________________________________________________________

IN THE MOOD FOR SOME FLAGRANT SELF-PUNISHMENT?

The Emoji Movie
_________________________________________________________

SAY GOODBYE

12 Dog Days Til Christmas
A Ballerina’s Tale
American Genius
An Idiot Abroad (Seasons 1-3)
Before I Go To Sleep
The Benchwarmers
Brain Games (Seasons 3-4)
Brubaker
Burn Notice (Seasons 1-7)
The Catch (Season 1)
Cesar 911 (Season 1)
Christmas Belle
A Christmas Kiss II
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw
Enquiring Minds
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Everyone’s Hero
Family Guy (Seasons 1-8)
The Five Heartbeats
Freakonomics
The Fury
Hard Candy
Honeymoon
How to Steal a Million
I Am Ali
Jane’s Got a Gun
King Arthur
A Little Bit of Heaven
The Longest Day
Magic City (Season 1-2)
Miami SWAT (Season 1)
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Our Last Tango
Perfect Stranger
Project X
Save the Date
Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Tin Man
Top Gear (Series 19-23)
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

