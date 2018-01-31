The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2018

Valentine’s Day is drawing near, which makes it prime time to buy a cheap bottle of wine and chill with that special someone. If that special someone is yourself, even better! There’s still all that Ultimate Beastmaster to watch.

Whether you’re staying in or you actually live in a part of the world where you don’t have to stay inside until spring arrives, Netflix’s latest additions have you covered, with a mix of major material from the streaming giant itself and a handful of big releases to pad your queue out until winter passes.

Take a look below.

_________________________________________________________

WATCH ASAP

Altered Carbon: Season 1 – February 2nd – Based on Richard Morgan’s series of novels, Netflix’s latest upstart series is set in a dystopic future where people live on by having their consciousness digitally transferred between bodies.

On Body and Soul – February 2nd – Hungary’s 2018 Oscar nominee for Best Foreign Language Film.

Mute – February 23rd – In the latest from Duncan Jones, a mute bartender moves through a Berlin full of crime and secrets in search of his girlfriend.

_________________________________________________________

CATCH IT OR CATCH UP

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: George Clooney (Netflix Original) – February 9th

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original) – February 18th

Seven Seconds: Season 1 (Netflix Original) – February 23rd

_________________________________________________________

BINGE IT!

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Kill Bill Vol. 1

Kill Bill Vol. 2

_________________________________________________________

GET SCARED

Cabin Fever

Scream 3

The Ritual

Jeepers Creepers 3

_________________________________________________________

SAVE IT FOR LATER

The Hurt Locker

Goodfellas

Men in Black

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Lincoln

_________________________________________________________

IN THE MOOD FOR SOME FLAGRANT SELF-PUNISHMENT?

The Emoji Movie

_________________________________________________________

SAY GOODBYE

12 Dog Days Til Christmas

A Ballerina’s Tale

American Genius

An Idiot Abroad (Seasons 1-3)

Before I Go To Sleep

The Benchwarmers

Brain Games (Seasons 3-4)

Brubaker

Burn Notice (Seasons 1-7)

The Catch (Season 1)

Cesar 911 (Season 1)

Christmas Belle

A Christmas Kiss II

Corpse Bride

Day Watch

Desk Set

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

Enquiring Minds

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Everyone’s Hero

Family Guy (Seasons 1-8)

The Five Heartbeats

Freakonomics

The Fury

Hard Candy

Honeymoon

How to Steal a Million

I Am Ali

Jane’s Got a Gun

King Arthur

A Little Bit of Heaven

The Longest Day

Magic City (Season 1-2)

Miami SWAT (Season 1)

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Night Watch

Open Season: Scared Silly

Our Last Tango

Perfect Stranger

Project X

Save the Date

Silver Streak

Stranger by the Lake

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Tin Man

Top Gear (Series 19-23)

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea