The Black Angels announce spring tour dates with Black Lips

Photos by David Brendan Hall (The Black Angels, left) and ​Philip Cosores (Black Lips)

The Black Angels have announced a new run of spring tour dates. Accompanying the Austin psych rockers on the road will be Atlanta garage band Black Lips.

Dubbed “The Birds & The Bees Tour”, the 25-date trek is will include stops in Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Orlando, and New Orleans, as well as a two-night stint at Chicago’s Thalia Hall. “Unlike a lot of things right now, touring with Black Lips just makes sense,” said Black Angels frontman Alex Maas in a press release. “It’s something that we have wanted to do for a long time.”

Both bands will be supporting records released last year, with The Black Angels playing behind Death Song and Black Lips delivering tracks from the Sean Lennon-produced Satan’s Grafitti or God’s Art?. Find the complete schedule below.

The Black Angels 2018 Tour Dates:

03/10-12 – Meredith, AU @ Golden Plains Festival

03/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater *

03/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Voodoo Lounge *

03/22 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown *

03/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

03/24 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater *

03/26 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

03/27 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

03/29 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom *

03/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

03/31 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater *

04/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

04/03 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

04/04 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

04/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

04/07 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

04/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

04/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

04/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

04/13 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *

04/14 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard St Aug. Amphitheater *

04/16 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham *

04/17 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live *

04/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ State Theater *

04/19 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall *

04/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

04/26-29 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

05/04-06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

* = w/ Black Lips

Watch The Black Angels’ video for “I’d Kill For Her”: