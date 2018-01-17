Menu
The Black Angels announce spring tour dates with Black Lips

Garage psych groups will rock the road for 25 shows

by
on January 17, 2018, 5:17pm
Photos by David Brendan Hall (The Black Angels, left) and ​Philip Cosores (Black Lips)

The Black Angels have announced a new run of spring tour dates. Accompanying the Austin psych rockers on the road will be Atlanta garage band Black Lips.

Dubbed “The Birds & The Bees Tour”, the 25-date trek is will include stops in Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Orlando, and New Orleans, as well as a two-night stint at Chicago’s Thalia Hall. “Unlike a lot of things right now, touring with Black Lips just makes sense,” said Black Angels frontman Alex Maas in a press release. “It’s something that we have wanted to do for a long time.”

Both bands will be supporting records released last year, with The Black Angels playing behind Death Song and Black Lips delivering tracks from the Sean Lennon-produced Satan’s Grafitti or God’s Art?. Find the complete schedule below.

The Black Angels 2018 Tour Dates:
03/10-12 – Meredith, AU @ Golden Plains Festival
03/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater *
03/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Voodoo Lounge *
03/22 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown *
03/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
03/24 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater *
03/26 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
03/27 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
03/29 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom *
03/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *
03/31 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater *
04/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
04/03 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *
04/04 – Boston, MA @ Royale *
04/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
04/07 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *
04/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
04/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
04/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *
04/13 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *
04/14 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard St Aug. Amphitheater *
04/16 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham *
04/17 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live *
04/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ State Theater *
04/19 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall *
04/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *
04/26-29 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
05/04-06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

* = w/ Black Lips

Watch The Black Angels’ video for “I’d Kill For Her”:

