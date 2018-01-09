The Breeders announce reunion album, All Nerve, the first featuring the band’s classic lineup in 25 years

Photo by Marisa Gesualdi
The Breeders continue their comeback today as the iconic alternative rockers have announced their first album in 10 years, All Nerve, out March 2nd via 4AD. Even better, the record marks the band’s first with their classic lineup — Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs, and Jim Macpherson — since 1993’s Last Splash.
(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018)
After reuniting to celebrate Last Splash’s 20th anniversary with a tour five years ago, the group quietly set about working on their new effort. They recorded in a number of studios across the United States with a string of producers that included Steve Albini, Mike Montgomery, Greg Norman, and Tom Rastikis. Courtney Barnett also contributed to the effort, singing backing vocals on “Howl at the Summit” alongside her bandmates Bones Sloane and Dave Mudie and their touring crew member Dylan Ransom-Hughes.
The Breeders previously teased All Nerve back in October with the single “Wait in the Car”. To coincide with today’s announcement, they’ve also shared the album’s title track. Take a listen below.
All Nerve Artwork:
All Nerve Tracklist:
1. Nervous Mary
2. Wait in the Car
3. All Nerve
4. MetaGoth
5. Spacewoman
6. Walking with the Killer
7. Howl at the Summit
8. Archangel’s Thunderbird
9. Dawn: Making an Effort
10. Skinhead #2
11. Blues at the Acropolis
Pre-orders for All Nerve are currently available via 4AD. To support the release, The Breeders will head back out on tour this spring and summer, including an appearance at The National’s new Homecoming Festival. Find their complete schedule below.
The Breeders 2018 Tour Dates:
04/06– Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel
04/07 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
04/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
04/10 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
04/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
04/15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
04/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand At The Complex
04/18 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
04/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
04/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/22 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
04/23 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
04/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
04/26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
04/28-29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming Festival
04/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/02 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater
05/04 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
05/05 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
05/06 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater
05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater
05/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
05/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/27 – Dublin, IE Vicar Street
05/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Room
05/29 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
05/30 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/02 – Cognac, FR @ West Rock
06/05 – Ferrara, IT @ Cortile Estense
06/06 – Milan, IT @ Santeria
06/26 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia
06/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Gruna Lund
07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
07/04 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria
07/06-08 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/10 – Bristol, UK @ Academy
07/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute
07/13 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz