The Breeders announce reunion album, All Nerve, the first featuring the band’s classic lineup in 25 years

Photo by ​Marisa Gesualdi

The Breeders continue their comeback today as the iconic alternative rockers have announced their first album in 10 years, All Nerve, out March 2nd via 4AD. Even better, the record marks the band’s first with their classic lineup — Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs, and Jim Macpherson — since 1993’s Last Splash.

After reuniting to celebrate Last Splash’s 20th anniversary with a tour five years ago, the group quietly set about working on their new effort. They recorded in a number of studios across the United States with a string of producers that included Steve Albini, Mike Montgomery, Greg Norman, and Tom Rastikis. Courtney Barnett also contributed to the effort, singing backing vocals on “Howl at the Summit” alongside her bandmates Bones Sloane and Dave Mudie and their touring crew member Dylan Ransom-Hughes.

The Breeders previously teased All Nerve back in October with the single “Wait in the Car”. To coincide with today’s announcement, they’ve also shared the album’s title track. Take a listen below.

All Nerve Artwork:

All Nerve Tracklist:

1. Nervous Mary

2. Wait in the Car

3. All Nerve

4. MetaGoth

5. Spacewoman

6. Walking with the Killer

7. Howl at the Summit

8. Archangel’s Thunderbird

9. Dawn: Making an Effort

10. Skinhead #2

11. Blues at the Acropolis

Pre-orders for All Nerve are currently available via 4AD. To support the release, The Breeders will head back out on tour this spring and summer, including an appearance at The National’s new Homecoming Festival. Find their complete schedule below.

The Breeders 2018 Tour Dates:

04/06– Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel

04/07 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

04/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

04/10 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

04/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

04/15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

04/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand At The Complex

04/18 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

04/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

04/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/22 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

04/23 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

04/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

04/26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

04/28-29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming Festival

04/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/02 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

05/04 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

05/05 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

05/06 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater

05/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

05/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/27 – Dublin, IE Vicar Street

05/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Room

05/29 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

05/30 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/02 – Cognac, FR @ West Rock

06/05 – Ferrara, IT @ Cortile Estense

06/06 – Milan, IT @ Santeria

06/26 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia

06/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Gruna Lund

07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

07/04 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria

07/06-08 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/10 – Bristol, UK @ Academy

07/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute

07/13 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz