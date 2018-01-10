The Dean Ween Group announce new album, plus US spring tour

The Dean Ween Group are prepping to release a new album titled rock2. Slated for March 16th through Schnitzel Records, it serves as their second following last year’s debut, The Deaner Album. To coincide with the forthcoming LP, the alt-rock veterans have mapped out a US spring tour.

Set for mid-March, the mini trek counts cities like Detroit, Boston, Washington, DC, and Brooklyn as stops. The group, which is led by Ween’s own Mickey “Dean Ween” Melchiondo, also have a date in its home state of Pennsylvania at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia.

Consult the full itinerary below.

The Dean Wean Group 2018 Tour Dates:

03/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

03/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ballroom at the Taft

03/27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

03/28 – New Haven, CT @ Ballroom at Outer Space

03/29 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

03/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/06 – Northbridge, AU @ Metro City

04/08 – Eatons Hill, AU @ Eatons Hill Hotel and Function Centre

04/11 – Adelaide, AU @ Thebarton Theatre

04/13 – Northbridge, AU @ Metro City

04/15 – St. Kilda, AU @ Palais Theatre

Check out “Don’t Let the Moon Catch You Crying”, the first single from rock2, followed by a statement on the album from Dean himself.

“This album is a snapshot of the fall of 2016–there have been a lot of tunes recorded before then and even more since then, but this is my second official solo album. These were written for this sole purpose and recorded with the entire lineup: the best band in the world, Ween — Claude Coleman Jr., Dave Dreiwitz, and Glenn McClelland, also the other best band in the world, the lineup of the DWG — Mike Dillon, Bill Fowler, Ray Kubian, Scott Rednor, and the other 50 members and usual suspects.

I’m pretty proud of this one; it represents the first time that I was able to take what we do onstage and put it on a record. 2017 is a strange time to be a musician, live music is really your main outlet for making a living. I never thought at this stage of my career that I would be putting in this much time on the road and in the studio, but I am, and I’m enjoying it more than I ever have. The only difference now is that my wife tells people that I “work nights” and even with all of that time I put in recording while she was at work or asleep, it’s nothing compared to the amount of time I spend now, and the music is way better for it.”