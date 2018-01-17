The Decemberists announce new album, I’ll Be Your Girl, share “Severed” single: Stream

Photo by Holly Andres

On March 16th, The Decemberists are set to return with their eighth studio album. It’s dubbed I’ll Be Your Girl and will come out via Capitol Records.

According to a press statement, the follow-up to 2015’s What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World sees the Portland indie rockers forging a new path in their sound. In addition to teaming up with renowned producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Cloud Nothings) for the first time, The Decemberists also looked toward the catalogs of Roxy Music and New Order for inspiration.

“When you’ve been a band for 17 years, inevitably there are habits you fall into,” says lead singer Colin Meloy. “So our ambition this time was really just to get out of our comfort zone. That’s what prompted working with a different producer and using a different studio. We wanted to free ourselves from old patterns and give ourselves permission to try something different.”

Describing I’ll Be Your Girl in one phrase, Meloy called it “exuberant nihilism,” a reflection of our present day circumstances. He continued, “…an apocalyptic dance party was what we envisioned.”

As a taste of this new Decemberists territory, the band has revealed the synth-laden lead single “Severed”. Take a listen below.

In addition to What a Terrible World, the new LP follows their Florasongs EP, a 10th anniversary edition of the classic Crane Wife, and “Ben Franklin’s Song”, an unused Hamilton song penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

I’ll Be Your Girl Album Artwork:

I’ll Be Your Girl Tracklist:

01. Once In My Life

02. Cutting Stone

03. Severed

04. Starwatcher

05. Tripping Along

06. Your Ghost

07. Everything Is Awful

08. Sucker’s Prayer

09. We All Die Young

10. Rusalka, Rusalka / The Wild Rushes

11. I’ll Be Your Girl

The Decemberists have also announced the US leg of their larger Your Girl/Your Ghost 2018 World Tour behind the album.

The Decemberists 2018 Tour Dates:

03/22 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

03/23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

03/24 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

04/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace theatre

04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

04/10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

04/13-14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

04/16 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

04/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

04/19 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

04/20 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/23 – Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House

04/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

05/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

05/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

05/25 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium

05/26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

05/28 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

05/30 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

05/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

06/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

06/05 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts ^

06/08 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

06/09 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum ^

06/10 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^

06/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival ^

06/15 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCa

06/21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

06/22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield ^

08/04-05 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest

^ = w/ M. Ward

+ = w/ Whitney