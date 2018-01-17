The Decemberists announce new album, I’ll Be Your Girl, share “Severed” single: Stream

Photo by Holly Andres
On March 16th, The Decemberists are set to return with their eighth studio album. It’s dubbed I’ll Be Your Girl and will come out via Capitol Records.
According to a press statement, the follow-up to 2015’s What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World sees the Portland indie rockers forging a new path in their sound. In addition to teaming up with renowned producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Cloud Nothings) for the first time, The Decemberists also looked toward the catalogs of Roxy Music and New Order for inspiration.
“When you’ve been a band for 17 years, inevitably there are habits you fall into,” says lead singer Colin Meloy. “So our ambition this time was really just to get out of our comfort zone. That’s what prompted working with a different producer and using a different studio. We wanted to free ourselves from old patterns and give ourselves permission to try something different.”
Describing I’ll Be Your Girl in one phrase, Meloy called it “exuberant nihilism,” a reflection of our present day circumstances. He continued, “…an apocalyptic dance party was what we envisioned.”
As a taste of this new Decemberists territory, the band has revealed the synth-laden lead single “Severed”. Take a listen below.
In addition to What a Terrible World, the new LP follows their Florasongs EP, a 10th anniversary edition of the classic Crane Wife, and “Ben Franklin’s Song”, an unused Hamilton song penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
I’ll Be Your Girl Album Artwork:
I’ll Be Your Girl Tracklist:
01. Once In My Life
02. Cutting Stone
03. Severed
04. Starwatcher
05. Tripping Along
06. Your Ghost
07. Everything Is Awful
08. Sucker’s Prayer
09. We All Die Young
10. Rusalka, Rusalka / The Wild Rushes
11. I’ll Be Your Girl
The Decemberists have also announced the US leg of their larger Your Girl/Your Ghost 2018 World Tour behind the album.
The Decemberists 2018 Tour Dates:
03/22 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
03/23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
03/24 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
04/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace theatre
04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
04/10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
04/13-14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
04/16 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
04/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
04/19 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
04/20 – Richmond, VA @ The National
04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/23 – Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House
04/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
05/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +
05/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
05/25 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium
05/26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark
05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
05/28 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
05/30 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
05/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
06/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
06/05 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts ^
06/08 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^
06/09 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum ^
06/10 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^
06/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival ^
06/15 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCa
06/21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
06/22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield ^
08/04-05 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest
^ = w/ M. Ward
+ = w/ Whitney