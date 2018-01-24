The Dig preview pair of upcoming EPs with new song “Moonlight Baby”: Stream

Photo by Shervin Lainez

10 Things… is a recurring new music feature in which an artist goes H.A.M. on a particular topic.

New York’s The Dig had an active 2017 with the release of their album, Bloodshot Tokyo, and US tours with Portugal. the Man, Jesus & Mary Chain, and She Wants Revenge — not to mention their own headlining dates. The quartet is keeping the momentum going in 2018, as they have announced a pair of new six-track EPs, Moonlight Baby and Afternoon Caroline.

The EPs were recorded at the Outlier Inn in upstate New York and are tied together with the concept of “moving toward some idea of home but never actually getting there.” “Moonlight Baby is about moving because you’re forced to,” the band tells Consequence of Sound. “A sudden shift in your reality without any advanced notice or preparation. Afternoon With Caroline is about moving of your own free will. Chasing ambition, following your heart and breaking free of toxic situations.”

The songs will be rolled out one by one on a playlist entitled “El Dig: A Year of Music” and they will pick out followers randomly throughout the year to win prizes such the EPs on colored double vinyl, hand-numbered single artwork prints, and more.

To kick things off, The Dig have today unveiled the lead single and title track from Moonlight Baby. The song features a strumming acoustic guitar weaved together with intermittent flourishes of rising strings, electric guitar effects, and a buoyant piano solo toward the end. Meanwhile, the dreamy vocals reflect on coming to terms with the end of a relationship: “There was a time I remember so well/ I remember so well/ When you were mine/ When you were mine/ Now I only wish you well.”

Check it out below.

In keeping with the new single’s title, The Dig have shared 10 Things they love about night music.

The Platters — “Twilight Time”:

A real slow dance number. Full of hope. The most fleeting time of day is also the most romantic.

Kris Kristofferson — “Help Me Make It Through The Night”:

Kris Kristofferson is a true master songwriter and storyteller, and this is one of our favorites of his. This song is about the immediacy of tonight. It’s about instant gratification, desperation, and surviving loneliness.

Iggy Pop and David Bowie — “Nightclubbing”:

We saw Iggy Pop play “Nightclubbing” when he came to New York on his last tour with Josh Homme. This is what you call a true groover. These boys knew how to have themselves some fun!

Warren G — “Regulate” (feat. Nate Dogg):

“Regulate”, which samples the groovy ‘80s classic “I Keep Forgettin (Every Time You’re Near)” by Michael McDonald, has been one of our favorite night-time jams since the fifth grade. Can’t be any geek off the street to write a tune like this!

The Beach Boys — “Here Comes the Night”:

This song is particularly good for driving at night. The background vocals in the chorus have this intense, hypnotic rhythm that’s fun as hell to sing along to when you’ve been driving down a dark road for hours.

Canned Heat — “Poor Moon”:

This is a cynical, but beautiful, love song to the moon about conservation. A night-time anthem for the books.

The Rolling Stones — “Moonlight Mile”:

I recently read about “Moonlight Mile” in Marc Myers’ new book, Anatomy of a Song. This song is seeped in night-time vibes. Mick wrote about how taxing tour life was in the ‘70s, and the chorus lyric is from a late night train ride on one of their European tours. They ended up recording it with Charlie Watts and Mick Jones at Mick’s house in the early hours of the morn.

Santo and Johnny — “Sleepwalk”:

The eternal instrumental ballad. It’s a mysterious thing how a pop song with no lyrics can last through the ages like this one.

Fats Waller — “By the Light of The Silvery Moon”:

“By the Light of The Silvery Moon” is a classic beauty. It directly inspired our song “So Alone” off our You and I EP.

Bob Dylan — “The Night We Called It a Day” (Written by Matt Dennis/Tom Adair):

The Dylan version of this song is incredible, and it has a great video. Shows there are a lot of different ways to call it a day, and that calling it a day doesn’t always have to be a sad thing.