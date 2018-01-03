The Distillers return, share epic video teaser: Watch

After releasing three kickass full-lengths, The Distillers hung up their studded leather jackets and called it quits in 2006. Lead singer Brody Dalle went on to form a new group called Spinnerette as well as put out her debut solo album, Diploid Love, in 2014. Now, with just one cryptic video teaser on Twitter, it appears The Distillers have announced their mighty return.

The 35-second clip stars what looks to be Dalle, as she epically thrashes to and fro behind a mic stand. The whole thing is soundtracked by music that’s equally epic in nature, like the opening seconds of a punk rock rager that’s sure to destroy. Check it out below and get pumped for this Distillers comeback.

Over the last few months, the band has posted some pictures on Facebook further hinting that new material is on the way.