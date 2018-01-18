The Distillers reveal reunion tour dates

The Distillers announced their comeback through a social media teaser earlier this month, and now they’ve made the reunion official by revealing a string of upcoming tour dates.

(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Punk Albums of 2018)

The trek kicks off April 25th in San Diego and concludes May 2nd in Dallas, after which the punk rockers will play Shaky Music Knees Festival. You can grab tickets here.

The Distillers 2018 Tour Dates:

04/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

04/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

04/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/28 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

05/01 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Curtain Club

05/04-6 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Music Knees Festival

The Brody Dalle-led band broke up in 2006 after releasing three studio albums: The Distillers, Sing Sing Death House, and Coral Fang. Details about a new record have yet to surface, but The Distillers have been hinting at new material through social media over the past several months.