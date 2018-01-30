The first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp buzzes online: Watch

Marvel’s tiniest superhero returns this summer: Ant-Man and the Wasp, the sequel to 2015’s surprise hit Ant-Man, is scheduled to hit theaters in the US on July 6th, 2018. In anticipation, the first trailer has arrived online and you can watch it below.

The movie picks up after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Specifically, Scott Lang/Ant-Man’s (Paul Rudd) actions with the rogue Avengers has led to some trouble for his friend and mentor, Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas). To help them while they’re on the run, Pym finally gifts van Dyne with the Wasp suit, and she seems far more adept at this superhero thing than Lang. The trailer hints at lots of size-changing humor (like when Wasp flings a giant Hello, Kitty Pez dispenser at a goon), but not much by way of plot. We do get brief glimpses at Laurence Fishburne’s Dr. Bill Foster/Goliath and Hannah John-Kamen’s villainous Ghost, however.

Directed by Peyton Reed, the film also stars Michael Peña, Michelle Pfeiffer, Walton Goggins, Judy Greer, and Randall Park.