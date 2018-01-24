The Flaming Lips announce 2018 US tour dates

Photo by George Salisbury
The Flaming Lips have lined up a brief US tour for the month of March. Following an appearance at the Okeechobee Festival in Florida, the psych rockers will make stops in Knoxville, Asheville, and Richmond, among other cities.
The first stateside shows of 2018 are in continued support of the Lips’ 16th studio effort, last year’s Oczy Mlody. The band is expected to release a split EP with former tour mate Mac DeMarco sometime in the future.
Check out the schedule below, and grab tickets here.
The Flaming Lips 2018 Tour Dates:
03/03 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival
03/05 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
03/06 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
03/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
03/09 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
03/10 – Richmond, VA @ The National
03/11 – Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino