The Gambit standalone movie has lost another director as Gore Verbiniski leaves the project

Here’s what we know so far about the in-production Gambit solo film, the spin-off of the fan-favorite X-Men character. We know that Channing Tatum is attached to star as the card-slinging mutant, and has been for several years now. We know that the film has a set release date (as of this publication) on February 14th, 2019. And as of today, we know that the film has once again found itself without a director.

When the project was first announced, Rise of the Planet of the Apes director Rupert Wyatt was initially attached. When Wyatt departed over creative differences in 2015, Edge of Tomorrow helmer Doug Liman stepped in to direct. In 2016, Liman stepped aside, and Gore Verbinski (who most recently released the criminally underappreciated A Cure for Wellness early last year) came aboard. Now it’s being reported that Verbinski has also left, despite the film already being in the casting stages and looking to commence principal photography in March.

While Gambit has been a keen pursuit of Tatum’s for some time, the level of behind-the-scenes contention raises the question of whether the film can be pulled together in time to release something that will meet the high expectations of the character’s fans. In the meantime, expect to hear about Verbinski’s replacement in the very near future, as the production is still slated to begin later this spring.