The Killers cover Arcade Fire’s “Crown of Love” live in concert: Watch

While touring behind Wonderful Wonderful, The Killers have made it a habit to drop a cover into the middle of their sets. They’ve recently tackled songs by Pearl Jam, Tom Petty, and even delivered some Smiths to the Almost Acoustic Christmas crowd after Morrissey canceled his set. On Saturday night, the Las Vegas band were in Quebec, so it made sense that their cover would pay tribute to one of the province’s finest exports, Arcade Fire.

(Read: Have All the Songs Been Written? A Conversation with The Killers)

Brandon Flowers and the boys turned in a stripped-down version of the Funeral track “Crown of Love”. Flowers’ quivering voice is a perfect suit for the lovelorn number, as you can hear in the fan-shot clips below. Update: You can also watch a full video of the performance above.

So, @thekillers did a stripped-down cover of Arcade Fire's "Crown of Love" at their gig last night. [🎥: marikandme] pic.twitter.com/eKlTq6QQmy — Arcade Fire Tube 🌐 (@ArcadeFireTube) January 7, 2018

The Killers undoubtedly will have more tributes to make when they continue their Wonderful Wonderful tour, the dates of which can be found here. Along the way, they’ll appear at festivals like Boston Calling; Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival; and Lollapalooza Paris, Argentina, and Chile. Grab your tickets here.