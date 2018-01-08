Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

The Killers cover Arcade Fire’s “Crown of Love” live in concert: Watch

Las Vegas' finest takes on the Quebec band's Funeral track in their home province

by
on January 07, 2018, 8:00pm
0 comments

Featured photos by ​Philip Cosores

While touring behind Wonderful WonderfulThe Killers have made it a habit to drop a cover into the middle of their sets. They’ve recently tackled songs by Pearl Jam, Tom Petty, and even delivered some Smiths to the Almost Acoustic Christmas crowd after Morrissey canceled his set. On Saturday night, the Las Vegas band were in Quebec, so it made sense that their cover would pay tribute to one of the province’s finest exports, Arcade Fire.

(Read: Have All the Songs Been Written? A Conversation with The Killers)

Brandon Flowers and the boys turned in a stripped-down version of the Funeral track “Crown of Love”. Flowers’ quivering voice is a perfect suit for the lovelorn number, as you can hear in the fan-shot clips below. Update: You can also watch a full video of the performance above.

The Killers undoubtedly will have more tributes to make when they continue their Wonderful Wonderful tour, the dates of which can be found here. Along the way, they’ll appear at festivals like Boston Calling; Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival; and Lollapalooza Paris, Argentina, and Chile. Grab your tickets here.

Previous Story
Blue Ivy Carter gets her own animated video for “Blue’s Freestyle”: Watch
Next Story
2018 Golden Globe Winners: The Complete List
No comments
More Stories