The Killers explore the darkness of depression in new “Rut” video: Watch

Taken from the band's latest full-length, Wonderful Wonderful

on January 10, 2018, 11:46am
The Killers have unveiled a new music video for “Rut”, a single off their latest full-length, Wonderful Wonderful. Helmed by director Danny Drysdale, the solemn clip takes the song’s subject matter of depression and translates it for the screen.

Here, a couple of different women of various ages can be seen cowering in the corners of rooms, as though made literal prisoners of their mental illness. Between these painful moments and frontman Brandon Flowers’ sweeping croon (“Can’t keep my mind off of every little wrong/ I see the mouths are open, but I can’t hear the song”), it’s a moving visual. Check it out above.

(Read: Have All the Songs Been Written? A Conversation with The Killers)

The Killers are currently on the road touring in support of Wonderful Wonderful, which dropped last September. They’re also scheduled to appear at festivals like BonnarooBoston Calling; Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival; and Lollapalooza ParisArgentina, and Chile. Grab tickets here.

