The Men announce new album, Drift, share stomping song “Maybe I’m Crazy”: Stream

Photo by Jose Goleman

On March 2nd, The Men are returning with the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed Devil Music. Titled Drift, it serves as their seventh to date and comes just as the New York City-bred outfit celebrates its 10th anniversary.

In a way continuing on where Devil Music left off, the forthcoming record sees The Men looking to further revisit and play around with their roots. To assist with this process of rediscovery, the veteran rockers have also decided to return to longtime label Sacred Bones.

Drift consists of nine tracks, all of which were recorded to 2″ tape at Brooklyn’s Serious Business Studios alongside Travis Harrison (Guided By Voices). The band made use of a variety of instruments — synths, strings, sax, steel, harmonica, tape loops, on top of the usual guitar, bass, and drums — and it shows in the music: Though The Men are known for being a “rock act”, only one song prominently features a guitar. Sprinkled throughout instead are trippy jams, piano tunes, and synth-y standouts.

For a taste of the new LP, look no further than the growling, stomping opener, “Maybe I’m Crazy”. Listen in below.

Drift Artwork:

Drift Tracklist:

01. Maybe I’m Crazy

02. When I Held You In My Arms

03. Secret Light

04. Rose on Top of the World

05. So High

06. Killed Someone

07. Sleep

08. Final Prayer

09. Come to Me

Among The Men’s upcoming tour dates is a back-to-back stint at Union Pool to celebrate the album’s release.

The Men 2018 Tour Dates:

03/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool (record release)

03/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool (record release)

04/27 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival