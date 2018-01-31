The Men go psychedelic on new song “Rose on Top of the World”: Stream

Photo by Josh Goleman

The Men are inching closer to release of their seventh album, Drift. Due out March 2nd through Sacred Bones, it’s being teased today with a track called “Rose on Top of the World”.

(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Punk Albums of 2018)

While lead single “Maybe I’m Crazy” was a growling stomper of a tune, this new cut sees the Brooklyn punks trying their hand at jangly and jammy psychedelic rock. Per a statement from vocalist and guitarist Nick Chiericozzi, the song “came out of a Spanish guitar lick, a radar weather map, a poem and maybe a few other things. It has a good title; one that creates a definite mental image but could really be about anything.”

Hear it for yourself down below.

Drift Tracklist:

01. Maybe I’m Crazy

02. When I Held You In My Arms

03. Secret Light

04. Rose on Top of the World

05. So High

06. Killed Someone

07. Sleep

08. Final Prayer

09. Come to Me